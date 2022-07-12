Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: Triad Pro Innovators Provides Update on Its Solar-Powered SPREE Golf Carts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) (the "Company" or "TPII"), developer of the patent-pending Triad Pro Energy Cell, is pleased to announce that it has received an initial shipment of 23 golf cart chasis for its updated 2023 SPREE solar-powered golf carts.

As with previous generations, the SPREE solar-powered golf cart's electrical energy storage system will leverage the company's patent-pending solid-state Triad Pro Energy Cell technology.

Triad Pro Energy Cell

The patent-pending Triad Pro Energy Cell provides multiple advantages over traditional chemistry-based battery solutions like lead-acid and lithium-ion. Notably, for the golf cart market:

Ultra-rapid fast charging, limited only by the source of electrical energy.

30,000+ complete discharge-recharge cycles, allowing the Energy Cell to outlive the life of the cart.

Solid-state cells are 100% recyclable, contain no toxic chemicals, and present no risk of explosion or fire.

In practical terms, these advantages translate into a golf cart that requires no ongoing maintenance or replacement of its battery system and, if needed, can be safely recharged in a couple of hours using a standard wall outlet.

Solar Power Cuts Emissions and Saves Time

The SPREE golf cart's solar charging panel allows it to continuously top up its electrical energy stored during daylight hours, including under heavy cloud cover. For the average golf cart operator, this enables the SPREE to run indefinitely without any requirement to recharge it from external power sources.

The net result is a golf cart that not only operates with zero emissions, but also zero downtime.

SPREE Solar-Powered Golf Cart Revolutionizes Golf Cart Market

Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators, said, "As a true set-and-forget system, our SPREE solar-powered golf cart completely changes the game. The typical operator may seldom have the need to recharge their carts, will never have to think about battery replacements, and will gain major cost and emissions savings due to reduced maintenance, downtime, and dependence on the often dirty power delivered by our electrical grid."

Goldenberg also added, "For operators where the SPREE's solar charging capacity cannot provide 100% of the cart's energy needs, such as long-range transportation operators or those using the SPREE either indoors or at night, the SPREE's Energy Cell still enables minimal downtime given that it can be charged 5-6 times faster than a traditional battery-powered golf cart."

Golf Cart Market Size

In 2020, Fortune Business Insights estimated the golf cart market to be worth approximately $1.62bn dollars globally, $880 million (54%) of which was in North America alone. This figure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through to 2028, resulting in a total addressable market size for the SPREE of $2.55 billion.

The report also noted the significant growth in solar-powered golf carts, which was already outpacing growth in the broader market in 2020. This growth will be further propelled as broad demand for eco-friendly solutions continues to grow.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

