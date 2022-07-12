Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905418 ISIN: US8270481091 Ticker-Symbol: SL3 
Frankfurt
12.07.22
08:00 Uhr
38,840 Euro
+0,810
+2,13 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,60039,78016:24
39,48039,88016:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILGAN
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC38,840+2,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.