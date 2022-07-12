

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Silgan Holdings (SLGN), a maker of consumer goods packaging, and Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), a supplier of packaging materials, have been fined a sum of 31.5 million euros by the European Commission or EC, for participating in a cartel with regard to the sales of metal cans and closures in Germany.



'Both companies admitted their involvement in the infringement and agreed to settle the case,' the EC said in statement on Tuesday.



Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: 'Metal food cans and closures are part of every household's pantry. We fine today Crown and Silgan for illegally exchanging sensitive business information and coordinating their commercial strategies at a time when the industry has been transitioning towards less harmful metal cans and closures.'



Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53 of the European Economic Area Agreement prohibit cartels and other restrictive business practices.



This probe was started in 2015 by the German antitrust authority and was later transferred in 2018 to the EC.







