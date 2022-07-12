The heat pump markets with the highest growth in Europe last year were Poland, Ireland, Italy, Slovakia, Norway, France, and Germany.The European heat pump market expanded in 2021, with 2.18 million heat pump units sold in 21 countries, according to the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). This compares to around 1.62 million in 2020 and brings the total number of heat pumps in Europe to 16.98 million, which represents around 14% of the continent's heating market. The markets with the strongest growth were Poland (+87%), Ireland (+69%), Italy (+63%), Slovakia (+42%) Norway (+36%), France (+36%) ...

