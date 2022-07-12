Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:12 July 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 July 2022, all 16 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 March 2022, copies of which have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries to:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

