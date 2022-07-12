Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
47,218 shares
- 102,733.69
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,082
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 912
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,950 shares for 916,263.63
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,893 shares for 704,766.60
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
16,161 shares
- 314,681.05
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 708
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,789 shares for 624,998.07
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 69,983 shares for 669,428.60
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 200,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
1,082
125,950
916,263.63
912
94,893
704,766.60
|03/01/2022
2
187
1,911.14
24
2,089
21,474.92
|04/01/2022
28
3,374
34,617.24
9
1,000
10,610.00
|05/01/2022
15
1,843
18,153.55
6
1,000
10,000.00
|06/01/2022
12
980
9,564.80
8
393
3,863.19
|07/01/2022
15
2,000
19,040.00
27
1,291
12,574.34
|10/01/2022
22
2,000
18,880.00
|11/01/2022
10
401
3,717.27
7
401
3,761.38
|12/01/2022
3
400
3,728.00
1
33
308.88
|13/01/2022
15
1,600
14,640.00
6
500
4,590.00
|14/01/2022
14
1,078
9,680.44
|17/01/2022
14
1,122
9,896.04
1
200
1,818.00
|18/01/2022
11
800
6,928.00
3
600
5,232.00
|19/01/2022
10
1,400
11,970.00
1
200
1,720.00
|20/01/2022
10
1,001
8,488.48
8
600
5,130.00
|21/01/2022
12
1,799
15,453.41
22
1,525
13,282.75
|24/01/2022
12
1,800
15,120.00
3
59
510.94
|25/01/2022
6
448
3,700.48
4
400
3,332.00
|26/01/2022
17
952
7,796.88
13
1,200
9,924.00
|27/01/2022
19
2,800
22,008.00
8
800
6,424.00
|28/01/2022
9
800
6,328.00
1
45
360.00
|31/01/2022
13
1,200
9,552.00
16
1,355
10,934.85
|01/02/2022
25
2,800
23,296.00
|02/02/2022
1
200
1,700.00
7
727
6,295.82
|03/02/2022
12
1,200
10,200.00
7
471
4,074.15
|04/02/2022
22
2,424
20,143.44
9
909
7,690.14
|07/02/2022
15
1,820
15,506.40
|08/02/2022
12
1,601
13,480.42
4
216
1,874.88
|09/02/2022
1
200
1,680.00
2
28
236.88
|10/02/2022
16
2,046
17,697.90
|11/02/2022
12
1,200
10,380.00
|14/02/2022
20
2,500
20,975.00
|15/02/2022
6
800
6,600.00
8
1,000
8,400.00
|16/02/2022
12
1,145
9,595.10
8
800
6,824.00
|17/02/2022
17
2,016
16,128.00
2
14
116.20
|18/02/2022
27
3,116
24,117.84
1
127
1,010.92
|21/02/2022
16
1,199
8,992.50
1
200
1,552.00
|22/02/2022
14
1,267
9,084.39
32
3,200
24,288.00
|23/02/2022
7
600
4,590.00
3
400
3,112.00
|24/02/2022
27
3,533
25,154.96
|25/02/2022
2
400
2,848.00
13
1,600
11,728.00
|28/02/2022
17
2,600
18,148.00
6
842
6,011.88
|01/03/2022
6
1,000
7,100.00
4
380
2,747.40
|02/03/2022
24
2,605
17,687.95
1
200
1,392.00
|03/03/2022
15
2,195
14,223.60
3
400
2,764.00
|04/03/2022
12
1,400
8,568.00
|07/03/2022
20
2,500
14,300.00
|08/03/2022
10
1,313
8,140.60
|09/03/2022
20
2,887
18,938.72
|10/03/2022
8
794
5,161.00
1
1
6.56
|11/03/2022
3
203
1,307.32
15
1,289
8,623.41
|14/03/2022
3
400
2,736.00
7
710
4,927.40
|15/03/2022
12
1,201
8,010.67
6
601
4,026.70
|16/03/2022
12
1,400
9,674.00
|17/03/2022
6
1,200
8,304.00
3
200
1,420.00
|18/03/2022
6
600
4,050.00
9
399
2,725.17
|21/03/2022
2
106
720.80
5
601
4,140.89
|22/03/2022
1
1
6.95
13
1,609
11,456.08
|23/03/2022
22
1,740
12,127.80
1
1
7.23
|24/03/2022
5
600
4,110.00
2
400
2,792.00
|25/03/2022
7
1,200
8,424.00
16
2,600
18,928.00
|28/03/2022
2
200
1,460.00
16
2,600
19,552.00
|29/03/2022
4
800
6,016.00
12
1,082
8,353.04
|30/03/2022
8
800
5,952.00
8
723
5,473.11
|31/03/2022
9
1,000
7,500.00
2
200
1,552.00
|01/04/2022
2
160
1,174.40
13
1,428
10,738.56
|04/04/2022
8
600
4,470.00
30
3,876
30,504.12
|05/04/2022
20
2,381
20,214.69
|06/04/2022
20
1,800
15,012.00
|07/04/2022
10
1,403
11,392.36
9
1,001
8,268.26
|08/04/2022
10
1,518
12,189.54
3
201
1,648.20
|11/04/2022
3
401
3,175.92
30
4,401
37,276.47
|12/04/2022
10
1,300
10,985.00
18
2,000
17,340.00
|13/04/2022
8
900
7,596.00
3
61
528.87
|14/04/2022
6
930
7,877.10
22
2,588
22,670.88
|19/04/2022
10
1,303
11,297.01
12
1,368
12,147.84
|20/04/2022
59
9,117
60,810.39
|21/04/2022
11
1,800
10,836.00
|22/04/2022
23
3,000
17,040.00
|25/04/2022
9
1,000
5,300.00
13
1,800
10,080.00
|26/04/2022
7
1,200
7,008.00
13
1,400
8,358.00
|27/04/2022
12
1,600
8,960.00
|28/04/2022
5
800
4,384.00
3
200
1,150.00
|29/04/2022
4
601
3,371.61
8
1,000
5,670.00
|02/05/2022
9
1,112
6,193.84
5
600
3,450.00
|03/05/2022
2
341
1,950.52
5
600
3,516.00
|04/05/2022
5
800
4,640.00
3
401
2,389.96
|05/05/2022
5
211
1,211.14
1
140
820.40
|06/05/2022
8
989
5,577.96
|09/05/2022
5
800
4,536.00
3
400
2,340.00
|10/05/2022
7
800
4,376.00
7
400
2,212.00
|11/05/2022
5
400
2,240.00
9
986
5,639.92
|12/05/2022
5
566
3,169.60
1
97
558.72
|13/05/2022
5
400
2,188.00
3
200
1,120.00
|16/05/2022
1
200
1,080.00
|17/05/2022
3
201
1,073.34
4
601
3,299.49
|18/05/2022
1
1
5.47
5
801
4,565.70
|19/05/2022
6
600
3,396.00
7
903
5,228.37
|20/05/2022
44
750
4,380.00
|23/05/2022
8
750
4,297.50
1
250
1,450.00
|24/05/2022
7
750
4,312.50
|25/05/2022
5
250
1,425.00
2
86
495.36
|26/05/2022
3
500
2,800.00
|27/05/2022
6
501
2,765.52
3
251
1,395.56
|30/05/2022
4
250
1,375.00
5
516
2,905.08
|31/05/2022
7
1,001
5,525.52
1
1
5.69
|01/06/2022
3
500
2,735.00
2
255
1,417.80
|02/06/2022
9
870
4,689.30
1
1
5.47
|03/06/2022
3
381
2,023.11
1
100
536.00
|06/06/2022
1
250
1,340.00
|07/06/2022
1
200
1,068.00
7
850
4,573.00
|08/06/2022
3
200
1,068.00
3
350
1,890.00
|09/06/2022
4
149
795.66
2
263
1,409.68
|10/06/2022
5
501
2,655.30
1
1
5.40
|13/06/2022
3
400
2,088.00
9
1,186
6,297.66
|14/06/2022
5
500
2,645.00
23
2,895
15,806.70
|15/06/2022
3
501
2,695.38
12
1,750
9,660.00
|16/06/2022
3
500
2,760.00
5
597
3,379.02
|17/06/2022
8
1,000
5,440.00
|20/06/2022
7
999
5,314.68
5
500
2,680.00
|21/06/2022
1
38
201.40
1
100
536.00
|22/06/2022
3
712
3,730.88
14
1,500
8,145.00
|23/06/2022
1
250
1,360.00
6
500
2,765.00
|24/06/2022
5
461
2,521.67
6
409
2,261.77
|27/06/2022
3
290
1,568.90
|28/06/2022
2
251
1,340.34
6
461
2,503.23
|29/06/2022
6
850
4,505.00
3
250
1,350.00
|30/06/2022
11
1,010
5,282.30
5
500
2,630.00
