Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

47,218 shares

- 102,733.69

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,082

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 912

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,950 shares for 916,263.63

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,893 shares for 704,766.60

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

16,161 shares

- 314,681.05

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 708

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,789 shares for 624,998.07

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 69,983 shares for 669,428.60

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 1,082 125,950 916,263.63 912 94,893 704,766.60 03/01/2022 2 187 1,911.14 24 2,089 21,474.92 04/01/2022 28 3,374 34,617.24 9 1,000 10,610.00 05/01/2022 15 1,843 18,153.55 6 1,000 10,000.00 06/01/2022 12 980 9,564.80 8 393 3,863.19 07/01/2022 15 2,000 19,040.00 27 1,291 12,574.34 10/01/2022 22 2,000 18,880.00 11/01/2022 10 401 3,717.27 7 401 3,761.38 12/01/2022 3 400 3,728.00 1 33 308.88 13/01/2022 15 1,600 14,640.00 6 500 4,590.00 14/01/2022 14 1,078 9,680.44 17/01/2022 14 1,122 9,896.04 1 200 1,818.00 18/01/2022 11 800 6,928.00 3 600 5,232.00 19/01/2022 10 1,400 11,970.00 1 200 1,720.00 20/01/2022 10 1,001 8,488.48 8 600 5,130.00 21/01/2022 12 1,799 15,453.41 22 1,525 13,282.75 24/01/2022 12 1,800 15,120.00 3 59 510.94 25/01/2022 6 448 3,700.48 4 400 3,332.00 26/01/2022 17 952 7,796.88 13 1,200 9,924.00 27/01/2022 19 2,800 22,008.00 8 800 6,424.00 28/01/2022 9 800 6,328.00 1 45 360.00 31/01/2022 13 1,200 9,552.00 16 1,355 10,934.85 01/02/2022 25 2,800 23,296.00 02/02/2022 1 200 1,700.00 7 727 6,295.82 03/02/2022 12 1,200 10,200.00 7 471 4,074.15 04/02/2022 22 2,424 20,143.44 9 909 7,690.14 07/02/2022 15 1,820 15,506.40 08/02/2022 12 1,601 13,480.42 4 216 1,874.88 09/02/2022 1 200 1,680.00 2 28 236.88 10/02/2022 16 2,046 17,697.90 11/02/2022 12 1,200 10,380.00 14/02/2022 20 2,500 20,975.00 15/02/2022 6 800 6,600.00 8 1,000 8,400.00 16/02/2022 12 1,145 9,595.10 8 800 6,824.00 17/02/2022 17 2,016 16,128.00 2 14 116.20 18/02/2022 27 3,116 24,117.84 1 127 1,010.92 21/02/2022 16 1,199 8,992.50 1 200 1,552.00 22/02/2022 14 1,267 9,084.39 32 3,200 24,288.00 23/02/2022 7 600 4,590.00 3 400 3,112.00 24/02/2022 27 3,533 25,154.96 25/02/2022 2 400 2,848.00 13 1,600 11,728.00 28/02/2022 17 2,600 18,148.00 6 842 6,011.88 01/03/2022 6 1,000 7,100.00 4 380 2,747.40 02/03/2022 24 2,605 17,687.95 1 200 1,392.00 03/03/2022 15 2,195 14,223.60 3 400 2,764.00 04/03/2022 12 1,400 8,568.00 07/03/2022 20 2,500 14,300.00 08/03/2022 10 1,313 8,140.60 09/03/2022 20 2,887 18,938.72 10/03/2022 8 794 5,161.00 1 1 6.56 11/03/2022 3 203 1,307.32 15 1,289 8,623.41 14/03/2022 3 400 2,736.00 7 710 4,927.40 15/03/2022 12 1,201 8,010.67 6 601 4,026.70 16/03/2022 12 1,400 9,674.00 17/03/2022 6 1,200 8,304.00 3 200 1,420.00 18/03/2022 6 600 4,050.00 9 399 2,725.17 21/03/2022 2 106 720.80 5 601 4,140.89 22/03/2022 1 1 6.95 13 1,609 11,456.08 23/03/2022 22 1,740 12,127.80 1 1 7.23 24/03/2022 5 600 4,110.00 2 400 2,792.00 25/03/2022 7 1,200 8,424.00 16 2,600 18,928.00 28/03/2022 2 200 1,460.00 16 2,600 19,552.00 29/03/2022 4 800 6,016.00 12 1,082 8,353.04 30/03/2022 8 800 5,952.00 8 723 5,473.11 31/03/2022 9 1,000 7,500.00 2 200 1,552.00 01/04/2022 2 160 1,174.40 13 1,428 10,738.56 04/04/2022 8 600 4,470.00 30 3,876 30,504.12 05/04/2022 20 2,381 20,214.69 06/04/2022 20 1,800 15,012.00 07/04/2022 10 1,403 11,392.36 9 1,001 8,268.26 08/04/2022 10 1,518 12,189.54 3 201 1,648.20 11/04/2022 3 401 3,175.92 30 4,401 37,276.47 12/04/2022 10 1,300 10,985.00 18 2,000 17,340.00 13/04/2022 8 900 7,596.00 3 61 528.87 14/04/2022 6 930 7,877.10 22 2,588 22,670.88 19/04/2022 10 1,303 11,297.01 12 1,368 12,147.84 20/04/2022 59 9,117 60,810.39 21/04/2022 11 1,800 10,836.00 22/04/2022 23 3,000 17,040.00 25/04/2022 9 1,000 5,300.00 13 1,800 10,080.00 26/04/2022 7 1,200 7,008.00 13 1,400 8,358.00 27/04/2022 12 1,600 8,960.00 28/04/2022 5 800 4,384.00 3 200 1,150.00 29/04/2022 4 601 3,371.61 8 1,000 5,670.00 02/05/2022 9 1,112 6,193.84 5 600 3,450.00 03/05/2022 2 341 1,950.52 5 600 3,516.00 04/05/2022 5 800 4,640.00 3 401 2,389.96 05/05/2022 5 211 1,211.14 1 140 820.40 06/05/2022 8 989 5,577.96 09/05/2022 5 800 4,536.00 3 400 2,340.00 10/05/2022 7 800 4,376.00 7 400 2,212.00 11/05/2022 5 400 2,240.00 9 986 5,639.92 12/05/2022 5 566 3,169.60 1 97 558.72 13/05/2022 5 400 2,188.00 3 200 1,120.00 16/05/2022 1 200 1,080.00 17/05/2022 3 201 1,073.34 4 601 3,299.49 18/05/2022 1 1 5.47 5 801 4,565.70 19/05/2022 6 600 3,396.00 7 903 5,228.37 20/05/2022 44 750 4,380.00 23/05/2022 8 750 4,297.50 1 250 1,450.00 24/05/2022 7 750 4,312.50 25/05/2022 5 250 1,425.00 2 86 495.36 26/05/2022 3 500 2,800.00 27/05/2022 6 501 2,765.52 3 251 1,395.56 30/05/2022 4 250 1,375.00 5 516 2,905.08 31/05/2022 7 1,001 5,525.52 1 1 5.69 01/06/2022 3 500 2,735.00 2 255 1,417.80 02/06/2022 9 870 4,689.30 1 1 5.47 03/06/2022 3 381 2,023.11 1 100 536.00 06/06/2022 1 250 1,340.00 07/06/2022 1 200 1,068.00 7 850 4,573.00 08/06/2022 3 200 1,068.00 3 350 1,890.00 09/06/2022 4 149 795.66 2 263 1,409.68 10/06/2022 5 501 2,655.30 1 1 5.40 13/06/2022 3 400 2,088.00 9 1,186 6,297.66 14/06/2022 5 500 2,645.00 23 2,895 15,806.70 15/06/2022 3 501 2,695.38 12 1,750 9,660.00 16/06/2022 3 500 2,760.00 5 597 3,379.02 17/06/2022 8 1,000 5,440.00 20/06/2022 7 999 5,314.68 5 500 2,680.00 21/06/2022 1 38 201.40 1 100 536.00 22/06/2022 3 712 3,730.88 14 1,500 8,145.00 23/06/2022 1 250 1,360.00 6 500 2,765.00 24/06/2022 5 461 2,521.67 6 409 2,261.77 27/06/2022 3 290 1,568.90 28/06/2022 2 251 1,340.34 6 461 2,503.23 29/06/2022 6 850 4,505.00 3 250 1,350.00 30/06/2022 11 1,010 5,282.30 5 500 2,630.00

MEDINCELL