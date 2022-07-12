PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $3.24 million compared to $2.46 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 31.92%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, net income was $5.95 million compared to $4.61 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 29.18%.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $784.4 million compared to $626.1 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of 19.54%. Total deposits were $606.3 million and gross loans were $584.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to total deposits of $495.5 million and gross loans of $501.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, increases of 22.36% and 16.47% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I'm extremely pleased with our financial results. We had record quarterly earnings and continued to experience strong organic growth throughout the organization. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company had basic earnings of $2.69 per share compared to $2.10 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 28.10%. As of June 30, 2022, the book value per common share was $27.95 compared to $27.69 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 0.94%. On August 22, 2022, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.31 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 43 rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, In Thousands 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 8,496 $ 7,232 Interest-earning deposits with banks 28,142 35,309 Investment securities 100,000 83,922 Loans, gross 584,270 550,660 Allowance for loan losses (5,891 ) (5,541 Intangible assets 4,252 4,324 Other assets 29,175 25,516 Total assets $ 748,444 $ 701,422 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 606,317 $ 573,106 Borrowed funds 74,464 59,136 Other liabilities 5,433 3,905 Shareholders' Equity 62,230 65,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 748,444 $ 701,422 Book value per share $ 27.95 $ 29.57 Tangible book value per share $ 26.04 $ 27.61

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the six months ended In Thousands June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 7,882 $ 6,492 $ 15,206 $ 12,841 Interest expense 1,415 1,367 2,797 2,727 Net interest income 6,467 5,125 12,409 10,114 Provision for loan losses 188 86 348 442 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,279 5,039 12,061 9,672 Non interest income 482 375 741 714 Non interest expense 2,569 2,240 5,117 4,436 Income before income taxes 4,192 3,174 7,685 5,950 Income tax expense 948 715 1,731 1,341 Net income $ 3,244 $ 2,459 $ 5,954 $ 4,609 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.46 $ 1.12 $ 2.69 $ 2.10 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.08 $ 2.61 $ 2.04 * Derived from audited financial statements

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708291/PB-Financial-Corporation-Reports-Record-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings