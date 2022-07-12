PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2022/2023 for financial press release

|1st quarter sales: 30th June 2022
|26th July 2022*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2022
|30th September 2022
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2022
|27th October 2022*
|6 months results: 30th September 2022
|12th December 2022*
|Conference call Tuesday 13th December 2022
|3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2022
|24th January 2023*
|4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 23
|11th May 2023*
|Annual results: 31st March 2023
|19th June 2023*
|Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 20th June 2023
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts:
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr
