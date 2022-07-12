Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
WKN: 935256 ISIN: FR0004044600 Ticker-Symbol: RFX 
Stuttgart
12.07.22
16:45 Uhr
7,390 Euro
+0,010
+0,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.07.2022
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2022/2023 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 202226th July 2022*
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202230th September 2022
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 202227th October 2022*
6 months results: 30th September 202212th December 2022*
Conference call Tuesday 13th December 2022
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202224th January 2023*
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 2311th May 2023*
Annual results: 31st March 202319th June 2023*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 20th June 2023

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75497-pri-120722-agenda-financier-2022-2023-gb.pdf

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
