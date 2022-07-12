Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 18.92 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global osteoporosis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, entered into an agreement to acquire Pfenex, a biotechnology company developing osteoporosis drugs.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global osteoporosis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to increasing launch and approvals for devices in qualitative and quantitative analysis of osteoporosis. For instance, in April 2022, Nano-X Imaging LTD, an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox.AI, received FDA 510(k) clearance for HealthOST device, an artificial intelligence (AI) software that provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the spine from computed tomography (CT) to support clinicians in the evaluation and assessment of musculoskeletal disease such as osteoporosis. The device provides deeper analysis of medical images to support identifying those patients who may be at-risk of developing prevalent musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoporosis, to help promote further work up and treatment of those patients.

Among drug types, the Bisphosphonates segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, as bisphosphonate drugs are used as the first-line therapy for osteoporosis and fracture prevention. Bisphosphonates drugs used for osteoporosis include Alendronate (Fosamax), a weekly pill, Risedronate (Actonel), a weekly or monthly pill, Ibandronate (Boniva), a monthly pill or quarterly intravenous (IV) infusion, Zoledronic acid (Reclast), an annual IV infusion.

On the basis of route of administration, the Injectable segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals for osteoporosis treatment by regulatory bodies. For instance, in June 2018, Amgen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved a new indication for Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

Key players operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Viatris Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GSK plc., and Pfizer Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Drug Type:



o Bisphosphonates

Risedronate





Ibandronate





Zoledronic Acid





Others



Calcitonin



Hormone Therapy



Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)



Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog



Rank Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Injectable



Others

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

