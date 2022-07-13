Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Make First Joint Fashion Industry Investment in Luxury Fashion & Sportswear Brand Perfect Moment

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Moment, luxury fashion and sportswear brand, today announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the award-winning actor, producer, philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur and Nick Jonas, the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated recording artist, song-writer and actor, have partnered with Perfect Moment as investors.



This is the first time the couple have entered into a business partnership together within the fashion industry, combining their entrepreneurial expertise and passion for skiing and the outdoors. Having worn the brand for years, Chopra Jonas and Jonas are loyal fans of the Perfect Moment label. The power couple, who share the same ethos as Perfect Moment, will play a substantial role in the brand as it expands its global footprint to enter new markets in Asia and the Middle East, and continues to grow in their biggest markets including the United Kingdom and United States.

Additionally, while Chamonix-born Perfect Moment has grown from a brand created for extreme sport racers into a fashion brand anchored in womenswear, the company plans to shift focus back onto their existing menswear collection to create a balanced offering for their full consumer base. They look forward to working with Nick and Priyanka to bring their vision to life.

Perfect Moment's Co-Founder and Creative Director Jane Gottschalk shared "I can't think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. They are admired globally not only for their talent, but for their passion for life and impeccable taste. This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented "Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We're looking forward to a bright future."

Nick Jonas added, "Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand."

CEO Negin Yeganegy adds "The entrepreneurial and creative expertise that Nick and Priyanka bring to the table is invaluable. As Perfect Moment endeavors to dominate the world of lifestyle fashion, it's important that we bring in like-minded partners who can elevate the brand even further. Not only do they live and breathe the brand, but their proven track record of successful business endeavors makes them ideal partners."

Perfect Moment, best known for its colorful and fashion-forward ski and surfwear, is regularly worn by high profile celebrities, VIPs and influencers.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard, French racer turned filmmaker. In 2010, the headquarters were brought over to Hong Kong and then London after Jane and Max Gottschalk took over ownership of the brand. Over the years, the brand has combined fashion with function in the worlds of ski and surf. The Perfect Moment collections marry the extreme demands of nature with the world of Fashion. Perfect Moment manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Perfect Moment through its online store and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. For more information, please visit https://www.perfectmoment.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game PR

carrie@a-gamepr.com