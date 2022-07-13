

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Trader Joe's ready-to-eat or RTE Caesar salad with chicken citing misbranding and undeclared egg, a known allergen.



The product subject to health alert is 9 oz. plastic clamshell containers of 'TRADER JOE'S CAESAR SALAD WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT and Creamy Caesar Dressing'.



The Caesar salads with chicken were produced on July 5. It comes with best by dates of 07/11/22 and 07/12/22, and a lot code of GHNW 186-06.



The products bear establishment number 'P-46987' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe's locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.



The agency is concerned that the salad dressing component of the RTE Caesar salad with chicken product may contain egg, which is not declared on the finished product label.



A store informed the producing establishment that the salad dressing packets in the Caesar salad product appeared incorrect. The dressing packets with the salad contain Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette and not the Creamy Caesar Dressing. These dressing packets are unlabeled and contain egg, which is not declared on the finished product packaging.



The alert is being issued to make sure that consumers with an allergy to eggs are aware about the problem. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, but some products may be in consumers' refrigerators.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



