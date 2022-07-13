- (PLX AI) - VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 354 million.
- • Q2 sales CHF 286 million
- • VAT's second-quarter and half-year 2022 results are substantially above the previous year's periods, confirming the positive outlook given earlier in the year
- • The better performance is the result of unaltered high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution
- • Investments in the semiconductor industry continued on record levels as ongoing technology advances and chip shortages require investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms
