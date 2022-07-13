- (PLX AI) - Xvivo Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 1.1 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 7.5 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.26
|07:56
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Presents Interim Report January-June 2022
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)Strong sales growth and increased gross marginsSecond quarter 2022 (Apr 1 - Jun 30)• Net sales amounted...
|07:40
|Xvivo Q2 EBIT SEK 4.1 Million
|30.06.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Change in Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)The number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) has during June 2022 increased by 63,301...
|29.06.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report
|GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-June...
|19.05.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: CHU Toulouse in France Starts Liver and Lung Perfusion Programs Using XVIVO Technologies
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)The CHU Toulouse hospital in France has introduced both a liver and a lung machine perfusion program...
