NI offerings can be seen in Hall 1, Booth 1028

NI (NASDAQ: NATI), a leading provider of Aerospace and Defense test and validation, is showcasing its next generation of products and solutions designed to help businesses reach new levels of performance at the Farnborough Air Show.

NI, which for decades has helped the aerospace and defense industry optimize its test strategies to meet increasingly complex requirements, will demonstrate how it is driving performance and reducing time to market for the Aerospace industry's top manufacturers with its Satellite Link Emulator (SLE) and T&E Scenario Generator.

When: 18 22 July, 2022 Where: Farnborough Air Show, Hall 1, Booth 1028 Press: To schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations, contact Heather Gioco, NI PR

T&E Scenario Generator

As defense platforms and the battlespace environment become more complex and congested, the way to test and validate systems and sub-systems of these platforms must evolve. Companies must now consider how these components, sub-systems, systems and system-of-systems are tested together in an environment that is as close to possible as the real-world. Unfortunately, testing these solely in the real environment is not only time-consuming and costly, but it also presents challenges including:

The ability to accurately represent the environment and a variety of elements such as weather, terrain, and red and blue forces

The potential to expose information by testing in open-air ranges

The T&E Scenario Generator brings together simulated environments, models and real systems at various levels of fidelity. The demonstration at the Farnborough Air Show will show how industry standards such as DIS and HLA, traditionally used within training environments and Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) systems, can be utilized by test systems, providing more accurate and complex test stimulus to real systems, as well as higher fidelity models to training environments.

Satellite Link Emulator

The rapid commercialization of Low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) has led to the introduction of modern satellite-based applications like non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and high-resolution remote sensing and imagery. The satellite constellations, ground equipment, and supporting launch vehicles designed to support these new services create new challenges in design, system validation, and production test.

NI's Satellite Link Emulation Demonstrator shows engineers how to effectively address some of these challenges. The SLE is designed to validate next generation satellite datalinks by connecting simulation software with real-time hardware in the loop (HIL) test. By integrating the Ansys STK, the simulated links between satellite and ground stations allows for channel model parameters to be updated in real-time.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006213/en/

Contacts:

pr@ni.com