Glooko Launches Academy in Ireland Expanding Availability of Diabetes Medical Education Programme for Healthcare Providers

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko AB ("Glooko") today announced, in partnership with the Diabetes Technology Network (DTN)/ Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD), the expansion into Ireland of Academy, the company's online medical education programme for clinicians who treat people with diabetes. Originally inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE) as part of its effort to ensure all healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology, the programme will help clinicians further increase their knowledge and stay current on the ever-growing assortment of new diabetes technologies.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, Ireland, with a population of just five million people, is ranked 7th in the world for diabetes-related health expenditure per person. For people with diabetes and their healthcare providers, managing the myriad technologies like glucose monitors and insulin pumps, and the data volumes accompanying these technologies, is a well-established challenge. Technology tools like web-based programs, telehealth, mobile apps and remote monitoring are improving users' accessibility and connectivity, but adoption of these innovations can be slow and complicated.

Academy focuses exclusively on diabetes health technology and education. The programme includes an extensive range of online courses for healthcare providers (HCPs) to increase expertise and mastery of these technologies, to help deploy them to people with diabetes. All courses are accessed through the Glooko platform or the ABCD website .

Ireland is the second country to implement Academy in Glooko's plans to provide the program globally. Since launching in the UK in October of 2020, over 1,000 clinicians across more than 300 clinics have registered for the programme, with more than 750 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificates awarded.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful adoption of Academy in the UK," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "We are particularly excited to continue our expansion and offer the programme in Ireland. Our goal is to not only equip primary care and specialist HCPs with the technological skill set relevant to their professional development, but to also support them in building a wider range of capabilities, as treating chronic conditions moves increasingly towards a more digital world."

Pratik Choudhary, Professor of Diabetes at University of Leicester, Professor/Honorary Consultant in Diabetes and Chair of DTN UK, stated, "Given the rapidly changing landscape of diabetes technologies, it is very important for healthcare professionals to have a trusted resource for training. The Diabetes Technology Network UK is quite pleased to be able to bring the training of Academy to Ireland and support healthcare professionals using the latest diabetes technology."

The programme is available to all diabetes healthcare professionals in Ireland at no cost and was funded in part via sponsorships from global industry partners like AgaMatrix, Dexcom, Lilly, mylife Diabetescare, Novo Nordisk and Roche. Production was provided by DigiBete (DigiBete Global, Leeds, UK), which remains actively involved in Academy. The curriculum covers the majority of the diabetes devices and technologies, and HCPs that complete the programme will receive CPD accreditation as well as DTN UK/ABCD certification.

Glooko is committed to incorporating newly-developed, online immersive education experiences that complement the Company's portfolio of industry-leading digital health solutions. Academy is part of Glooko's global mission to enhance the lives of people with chronic conditions by connecting them with their HCPs and equipping both with the tools needed to achieve improved outcomes.

Sources:

International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas (2021) https://diabetesatlas.org/ https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/ireland-population

