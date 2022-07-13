Anzeige
13.07.2022 | 08:04
BWA Group PLC - Conversion of Loan Notes

BWA Group PLC - Conversion of Loan Notes

PR Newswire

London, July 12

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

13 July 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Conversion of Loan Notes

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share (the "New Shares"), in settlement of a notice of conversion received for £100,000 of convertible loan notes (the "Loan Notes"). The Loan Notes were subscribed for cash by JV Capital Ltd, a company controlled by the family of Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson, as part of the acquisition of Kings of the North Corp., as announced on 5 September 2019.

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 19 July 2022 ("Admission").

On Admission, Mr Vilhjalmsson will have an interest in a total of 20,859,200 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 4.92% of the issued Ordinary Shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 423,847,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 423,847,891 Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Significant Shareholdings

Following Admission, the Company is aware of the following significant and director shareholdings:

ShareholderNumber of Ordinary Shares HeldPercentage of Ordinary Shares Held
Directors183,037,61543.18%
Richard Battersby94,676,31422.34%
James Butterfield53,419,73912.60%
Alex Borrelli31,316,5617.39%
James Hogg3,625,0010.86%
Other Large Shareholders
St Georges Eco-Mining Corp60,000,00014.16%
Mr D M Cass33,532,0227.91%
Mr J Harvey23,285,1935.49%
Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson20,859,2004.92%
Christian Tremblay16,403,2003.87%
Ordinary Shares not in public hands243,037,61557.34%

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656
