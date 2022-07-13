Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 12

13 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 331.0790 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 334.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 325 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,121,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,969,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2318330.50 08:23:0800059976860TRLO0LSE
108330.00 08:29:0000059977074TRLO0LSE
95330.00 08:29:0000059977075TRLO0LSE
1864330.00 08:29:0000059977076TRLO0LSE
600328.50 08:32:2700059977218TRLO0LSE
467327.00 08:35:3100059977388TRLO0LSE
1379327.00 08:35:3100059977389TRLO0LSE
2158326.00 09:00:1600059977985TRLO0LSE
1918325.50 09:00:1600059977986TRLO0LSE
600325.00 09:00:5300059978005TRLO0LSE
700325.00 09:00:5300059978006TRLO0LSE
604325.00 09:00:5300059978007TRLO0LSE
2002329.00 09:48:2100059979273TRLO0LSE
1765328.50 09:48:2100059979274TRLO0LSE
600329.00 09:48:2100059979276TRLO0LSE
486329.00 09:48:2100059979277TRLO0LSE
2078333.00 10:06:1700059979806TRLO0LSE
75332.50 10:06:1800059979807TRLO0LSE
608332.50 10:08:0200059979844TRLO0LSE
1106332.50 10:08:0200059979845TRLO0LSE
1786332.00 10:10:0200059979881TRLO0LSE
30332.00 10:10:0200059979882TRLO0LSE
399331.00 10:33:2200059980447TRLO0LSE
838331.00 10:41:5700059980627TRLO0LSE
524331.00 10:46:0100059980729TRLO0LSE
1561331.00 10:46:0100059980730TRLO0LSE
470331.00 10:46:0100059980731TRLO0LSE
10329.50 11:10:2200059981482TRLO0LSE
1224331.00 11:27:1800059982016TRLO0LSE
752331.00 11:27:1800059982017TRLO0LSE
453331.00 11:45:1800059982529TRLO0LSE
1459331.00 11:45:1800059982530TRLO0LSE
700330.50 11:48:0800059982681TRLO0LSE
1212330.50 11:48:0800059982682TRLO0LSE
1762330.50 11:48:0800059982683TRLO0LSE
1878329.00 12:10:4600059983175TRLO0LSE
418331.00 12:57:4700059984497TRLO0LSE
600331.00 12:57:4700059984498TRLO0LSE
26331.00 12:57:4700059984499TRLO0LSE
649331.00 13:08:5000059984799TRLO0LSE
1189331.00 13:08:5000059984800TRLO0LSE
1075331.00 13:29:2800059985204TRLO0LSE
641331.00 13:29:2800059985205TRLO0LSE
1400331.00 13:48:1700059985797TRLO0LSE
591331.00 13:48:1700059985798TRLO0LSE
591331.00 13:48:1700059985799TRLO0LSE
600331.00 13:48:1700059985800TRLO0LSE
600331.00 13:48:1700059985801TRLO0LSE
145331.00 13:48:3800059985804TRLO0LSE
267331.00 13:48:3800059985805TRLO0LSE
778331.00 13:48:3800059985806TRLO0LSE
600331.00 13:48:3800059985807TRLO0LSE
1064331.50 14:10:0800059986406TRLO0LSE
2130331.50 14:10:0800059986407TRLO0LSE
238331.50 14:10:0800059986408TRLO0LSE
600331.50 14:21:1800059986860TRLO0LSE
604331.50 14:21:1800059986861TRLO0LSE
600331.50 14:22:1800059986911TRLO0LSE
2331.50 14:34:0700059987469TRLO0LSE
2070331.50 14:34:0700059987470TRLO0LSE
700331.50 14:34:0700059987471TRLO0LSE
674331.50 14:34:0700059987472TRLO0LSE
700331.50 14:34:0700059987473TRLO0LSE
972332.50 14:44:3700059988177TRLO0LSE
593332.50 14:44:3700059988178TRLO0LSE
157332.50 14:44:3700059988179TRLO0LSE
1917332.00 15:00:1600059988963TRLO0LSE
1061332.00 15:00:1600059988964TRLO0LSE
625332.00 15:00:1600059988965TRLO0LSE
281332.00 15:05:1100059989197TRLO0LSE
100332.50 15:08:2800059989398TRLO0LSE
1658332.50 15:08:2800059989399TRLO0LSE
1333.50 15:24:0000059990428TRLO0LSE
173333.50 15:24:0000059990429TRLO0LSE
700333.50 15:28:2400059991036TRLO0LSE
929333.50 15:28:2400059991037TRLO0LSE
967333.50 15:28:2400059991038TRLO0LSE
700333.50 15:28:2400059991039TRLO0LSE
324333.50 15:28:2400059991040TRLO0LSE
106334.00 15:36:2800059991690TRLO0LSE
245334.00 15:36:2800059991691TRLO0LSE
299334.00 15:36:4100059991706TRLO0LSE
198334.00 15:36:4100059991707TRLO0LSE
600334.00 15:37:1700059991735TRLO0LSE
587334.00 15:37:1700059991736TRLO0LSE
600334.00 15:38:1700059991802TRLO0LSE
1898334.00 15:46:1800059992466TRLO0LSE
600334.00 15:46:1800059992467TRLO0LSE
1000334.00 15:46:1800059992468TRLO0LSE
600334.50 15:46:1800059992469TRLO0LSE
35334.50 15:46:1800059992470TRLO0LSE
6333.50 16:04:1800059993603TRLO0LSE
1111333.50 16:04:1800059993604TRLO0LSE
557333.50 16:04:1800059993605TRLO0LSE
404333.50 16:04:1800059993606TRLO0LSE
2221333.50 16:09:2000059994006TRLO0LSE
644333.50 16:09:2000059994007TRLO0LSE
833333.50 16:11:2000059994216TRLO0LSE
157333.50 16:11:2000059994217TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
