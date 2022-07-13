Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

13 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 331.0790 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 334.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 325 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,121,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,969,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 12 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2318 330.50 08:23:08 00059976860TRLO0 LSE 108 330.00 08:29:00 00059977074TRLO0 LSE 95 330.00 08:29:00 00059977075TRLO0 LSE 1864 330.00 08:29:00 00059977076TRLO0 LSE 600 328.50 08:32:27 00059977218TRLO0 LSE 467 327.00 08:35:31 00059977388TRLO0 LSE 1379 327.00 08:35:31 00059977389TRLO0 LSE 2158 326.00 09:00:16 00059977985TRLO0 LSE 1918 325.50 09:00:16 00059977986TRLO0 LSE 600 325.00 09:00:53 00059978005TRLO0 LSE 700 325.00 09:00:53 00059978006TRLO0 LSE 604 325.00 09:00:53 00059978007TRLO0 LSE 2002 329.00 09:48:21 00059979273TRLO0 LSE 1765 328.50 09:48:21 00059979274TRLO0 LSE 600 329.00 09:48:21 00059979276TRLO0 LSE 486 329.00 09:48:21 00059979277TRLO0 LSE 2078 333.00 10:06:17 00059979806TRLO0 LSE 75 332.50 10:06:18 00059979807TRLO0 LSE 608 332.50 10:08:02 00059979844TRLO0 LSE 1106 332.50 10:08:02 00059979845TRLO0 LSE 1786 332.00 10:10:02 00059979881TRLO0 LSE 30 332.00 10:10:02 00059979882TRLO0 LSE 399 331.00 10:33:22 00059980447TRLO0 LSE 838 331.00 10:41:57 00059980627TRLO0 LSE 524 331.00 10:46:01 00059980729TRLO0 LSE 1561 331.00 10:46:01 00059980730TRLO0 LSE 470 331.00 10:46:01 00059980731TRLO0 LSE 10 329.50 11:10:22 00059981482TRLO0 LSE 1224 331.00 11:27:18 00059982016TRLO0 LSE 752 331.00 11:27:18 00059982017TRLO0 LSE 453 331.00 11:45:18 00059982529TRLO0 LSE 1459 331.00 11:45:18 00059982530TRLO0 LSE 700 330.50 11:48:08 00059982681TRLO0 LSE 1212 330.50 11:48:08 00059982682TRLO0 LSE 1762 330.50 11:48:08 00059982683TRLO0 LSE 1878 329.00 12:10:46 00059983175TRLO0 LSE 418 331.00 12:57:47 00059984497TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 12:57:47 00059984498TRLO0 LSE 26 331.00 12:57:47 00059984499TRLO0 LSE 649 331.00 13:08:50 00059984799TRLO0 LSE 1189 331.00 13:08:50 00059984800TRLO0 LSE 1075 331.00 13:29:28 00059985204TRLO0 LSE 641 331.00 13:29:28 00059985205TRLO0 LSE 1400 331.00 13:48:17 00059985797TRLO0 LSE 591 331.00 13:48:17 00059985798TRLO0 LSE 591 331.00 13:48:17 00059985799TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 13:48:17 00059985800TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 13:48:17 00059985801TRLO0 LSE 145 331.00 13:48:38 00059985804TRLO0 LSE 267 331.00 13:48:38 00059985805TRLO0 LSE 778 331.00 13:48:38 00059985806TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 13:48:38 00059985807TRLO0 LSE 1064 331.50 14:10:08 00059986406TRLO0 LSE 2130 331.50 14:10:08 00059986407TRLO0 LSE 238 331.50 14:10:08 00059986408TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 14:21:18 00059986860TRLO0 LSE 604 331.50 14:21:18 00059986861TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 14:22:18 00059986911TRLO0 LSE 2 331.50 14:34:07 00059987469TRLO0 LSE 2070 331.50 14:34:07 00059987470TRLO0 LSE 700 331.50 14:34:07 00059987471TRLO0 LSE 674 331.50 14:34:07 00059987472TRLO0 LSE 700 331.50 14:34:07 00059987473TRLO0 LSE 972 332.50 14:44:37 00059988177TRLO0 LSE 593 332.50 14:44:37 00059988178TRLO0 LSE 157 332.50 14:44:37 00059988179TRLO0 LSE 1917 332.00 15:00:16 00059988963TRLO0 LSE 1061 332.00 15:00:16 00059988964TRLO0 LSE 625 332.00 15:00:16 00059988965TRLO0 LSE 281 332.00 15:05:11 00059989197TRLO0 LSE 100 332.50 15:08:28 00059989398TRLO0 LSE 1658 332.50 15:08:28 00059989399TRLO0 LSE 1 333.50 15:24:00 00059990428TRLO0 LSE 173 333.50 15:24:00 00059990429TRLO0 LSE 700 333.50 15:28:24 00059991036TRLO0 LSE 929 333.50 15:28:24 00059991037TRLO0 LSE 967 333.50 15:28:24 00059991038TRLO0 LSE 700 333.50 15:28:24 00059991039TRLO0 LSE 324 333.50 15:28:24 00059991040TRLO0 LSE 106 334.00 15:36:28 00059991690TRLO0 LSE 245 334.00 15:36:28 00059991691TRLO0 LSE 299 334.00 15:36:41 00059991706TRLO0 LSE 198 334.00 15:36:41 00059991707TRLO0 LSE 600 334.00 15:37:17 00059991735TRLO0 LSE 587 334.00 15:37:17 00059991736TRLO0 LSE 600 334.00 15:38:17 00059991802TRLO0 LSE 1898 334.00 15:46:18 00059992466TRLO0 LSE 600 334.00 15:46:18 00059992467TRLO0 LSE 1000 334.00 15:46:18 00059992468TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 15:46:18 00059992469TRLO0 LSE 35 334.50 15:46:18 00059992470TRLO0 LSE 6 333.50 16:04:18 00059993603TRLO0 LSE 1111 333.50 16:04:18 00059993604TRLO0 LSE 557 333.50 16:04:18 00059993605TRLO0 LSE 404 333.50 16:04:18 00059993606TRLO0 LSE 2221 333.50 16:09:20 00059994006TRLO0 LSE 644 333.50 16:09:20 00059994007TRLO0 LSE 833 333.50 16:11:20 00059994216TRLO0 LSE 157 333.50 16:11:20 00059994217TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

