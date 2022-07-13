

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), a British oil and gas exploration company, Wednesday reported that production in the first half of the year was in line with expectations and drilling performance across the portfolio was strong.



In its first-half trading update, the company said it generated revenue, including the cost of hedging, of about $0.8 billion, with a realised oil price of c.$106/bbl before hedging and c.$87/bbl after hedging.



The company is scheduled to release its first-half results on September 14.



Tullow said it has made significant progress in a number of critical actions for 2022 that was outlined in its recent Annual Report.



Looking ahead, full year Group production guidance has been maintained at 59-65 kboepd, inclusive of incremental production from the successful pre-emption in Ghana.



Full year capital expenditure is expected to be around $380 million, including around $30 million related to the additional equity interests in Ghana.







