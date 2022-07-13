Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 12
[13.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,377,000.00
|EUR
|0
|111,259,186.59
|8.9892
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|913,631.13
|90.638
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,775,339.90
|97.5528
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|151,062.00
|USD
|0
|16,551,198.81
|109.5656
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,161,524.69
|109.1816
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|298,681.00
|EUR
|0
|32,069,003.18
|107.3687
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|54,159.00
|CHF
|0
|5,545,877.92
|102.3999
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,967,000.00
|EUR
|0
|69,382,787.58
|8.7088
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de