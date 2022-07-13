Leon Saunders Calvert to join ESG Book as Chief Product Officer

New hire will lead the expansion of ESG Book's product suite, driving the firm's market differentiation through next-generation sustainability solutions.

Currently Head of Research and Portfolio Management at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Leon Saunders Calvert will join ESG Book in October 2022 .

will join ESG Book in . Saunders Calvert was previously Head of Sustainable Investing, Lipper, and Research for Refinitiv (now an LSEG business), and before that ran the M&A and Capital Raising business line at Thomson Reuters.

His appointment is part of the scaling of ESG Book's services worldwide, as the company accelerates its growth in response to increasing client demand for technology enabled ESG data solutions.

Announcement follows ESG Book's recent $35 million Series B to build the world's leading ESG data platform, and expand into cutting-edge new product areas.

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced that Leon Saunders Calvert will join as its new Chief Product Officer, effective in October 2022. He will lead the expansion of ESG Book's product suite, and drive the firm's market differentiation through next-generation sustainability solutions.

Saunders Calvert currently runs the Research and Portfolio Management business at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where he has been leading the desktop business servicing the front office institutional investment management community. He was previously Head of Sustainable Investing, Lipper, and Research for Refinitiv (now an LSEG business), and before that ran the M&A and Capital Raising business at Thomson Reuters.

His appointment is part of the scaling of ESG Book's services worldwide, as the company accelerates its growth in response to increasing client demand for technology enabled ESG data solutions. Today's announcement follows ESG Book's recent $35 million Series B, involving three of the world's leading sustainability-conscious investors, to fuel adoption of its industry-leading data platform, and further the company's continued expansion into cutting-edge new products areas.

ESG Book's cloud-based platform makes sustainability data accessible, consistent, and transparent, enabling financial markets to allocate capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets. Covering over 25,000 companies globally, ESG Book enables companies to be custodians of their own data, provides framework-neutral sustainability information in real-time, and promotes transparency.

Leon Saunders Calvert, ESG Book's incoming Chief Product Officer, said: "ESG Book is extremely well positioned to enable the mainstreaming of sustainable outcomes into financial markets. Rich data and analytics are needed to empower financiers and investors to raise and allocate capital towards economic decarbonisation and to companies and institutions who demonstrate the values of a fair society. ESG Book has a high quality team, strong IP, and a business model primed for value creation to our customers. I am incredibly excited to help the firm drive further differentiation with our product suite."

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "ESG Book's technology capabilities enable clients to meet increasingly complex sustainability requirements, driven by data that is comparable, transparent, timely, and actionable. As we look to disrupt the ESG data market with innovative, next-generation solutions, I am delighted to welcome Leon to the team to lead our product development and expansion. He joins ESG Book with a strong track record as a driver of growth and innovation in market data businesses, with demonstrable expertise in delivering industry-leading sustainability products."

Since taking on the role of Head of Sustainable Investing at Refinitiv, Saunders Calvert launched the Sustainable Leadership Monitor with the World Economic Forum, acted as formal advisor to the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CBI) in the creation of the Certificate in Climate Risk, and serves on the Advisory Board of Aidhub.

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Incubated by Arabesque in 2018, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and proprietary research. ESG Book's wide range of cloud-based sustainability products and solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations. The company has offices in London, Frankfurt, Boston, Singapore, Delhi and Tokyo and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.esgbook.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857907/ESG_Book_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825453/ESG_Book_Logo.jpg