

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L), a British free-to-air television network, said on Wednesday that it is cooperating with the UK Competition and Markets Authority or CMA's probe into its purchase of freelance services.



The company's statement follows the regulator's announcement on July 13 to investigate the buying of freelance services, which support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the UK by ITV and other named firms in the sector.







