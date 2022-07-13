Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today announced Richard Meirion-Williams has been named the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As Emergn's CRO, Meirion-Williams will play a key role in shaping the company's global business development organization for its next phase of growth, including expanding into new geographies. As part of that mission, his focus will include:

Recruiting world-class enterprise sales talent that understands the current challenges C-level leaders face around digital transformation and the company-wide changes that support it

Building on Emergn's engagement and relationship management practices to continue the company's advisory-led approach, including providing high-touch, high-quality account management

Collaborating closely with marketing and product strategy teams to mold the go-to-market approach for business development

"Richard is a seasoned, effective leader with experience in building sales organizations to better serve multi-national enterprise companies," said Alex Adamopoulos, founder and CEO of Emergn. "His experience in this role at a global level and success taking organizations through the type of growth journey Emergn is currently on make him the perfect fit to achieve and exceed our goals as a business."

Meirion-Williams has more than 25 years of experience in the business consulting, IT software, and services market. He joins Emergn from global innovation service provider Zühlke, where he was responsible for sales, marketing and industries in the UK and delivered over 30% growth within two years. Prior to this role, Meirion-Williams was responsible for sales at technology and engineering consultancy BJSS, where he helped grow revenues to over $192 million and was originally responsible for the financial services practice, which delivered $56 million by 2018.

He has also held roles at leading companies, including IBM, Intel, Hitachi Consulting, Capgemini and start-up companies in software and IT services.

"Throughout my career, I've driven growth at organizations poised to rapidly scale and Emergn's track record of client success puts them in the perfect position to do just that," said Meirion-Williams. "Emergn's services and offerings directly address the challenges C-level leaders are facing globally, and I'm eager to grow and lead a world-class team that will not only bring those services to new clients but ensure those client relationships thrive."

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses-including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies-develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product innovation, experience design, product delivery, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn's clients with the frameworks, models and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

