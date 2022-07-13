DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.6889

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2048932

CODE: ASIC LN

ISIN: LU1900069136

