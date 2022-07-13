With motorcycles gaining popularity, so are scams on the second-hand market - here's how you can avoid them by carVertical

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Used motorcycles can be a risky investment - they are much more likely to end up in accidents and as a result, buyers risk ending up with a damaged vehicle more than with cars.

A bad repair job after a big crash can greatly reduce driving safety, and with motorcycles, that can lead to serious and even fatal injuries. In the UK, motorcycle owners are 62 times more likely to end up in a fatal accident than drivers of any other vehicle type.

Yet hidden damages are not the only risk on the second-hand market - there are also mileage rollbacks, unresolved safety recalls, and more.

Why is it important to check the motorcycle's history?

While car drivers are slowly becoming aware of hidden damages, odometer fraud, and other scams, many moto enthusiasts still live in the dark.

Best way to learn a lot about a bike without seeing it is checking vehicle history report. For example, car history reporting platform carVertical has recently expanded its portfolio and started offering motorcycle reports.

It allows drivers to check the bike's past damages, mileage data, theft records, service history, and even see some photos. If a motor vehicle has been in a severe accident, sometimes it's not even worth meeting the seller.

How may this information help choosing a used motorcycle?

Getting a better price. Learning the motorcycle's history provides drivers with a bargaining chip and helps them to negotiate a better price.

Avoiding scammers. A 10 or 20 years old motorcycle may have had multiple owners, several damages, and various hidden problems.

Identifying motorcycles in bad condition. If a motorcycle has been in a severe accident, it may not be safe to ride anymore. A history report can prevent buyers from making a dangerous purchase.

90,000 to 100,000 motorcycle crashes happen every year in the US alone. A part of these motorcycles is sold, and new owners often don't have a clue about their past damages.

With all that said, it should be noted that a motorcycle history check is not a substitute for your mechanic. Some damages or wear and tear won't show up in the report, so it's always best to seek professional advice.

Contact Email: vilija@carvertical.com