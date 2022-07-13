Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Monetha (MTH) on July 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MTH/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022.





Enabling users to keep earning while shopping, Monetha (MTH) provides smart shopping service available in 370 stores. Its native token MTH will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Monetha

Monetha is a project that enables users to shop smart and enjoy rewards while shopping in its growing network of online and retail stores. 455 online stores are available now. There are mainly two ways to earn rewards with Monetha. Users can shop online via the Monetha application, and for every purchase they make, The more a user spends, the more rewards they collect.

Monetha's partners' network is open and free to join for SME companies. Members get an opportunity to operate a digital rewards program - incentivize repeat purchase. As well as build up awareness about their brand. We plan to support the most popular ecommerce platforms and provide an easy integration for retail shops.

Additionally, when shopping with some of its partners, users are offered an increased reward or exlusive offer for sharing their interests profile with those partners, providing a great way to earn from user's data online. If user decides to share their interests with an online shop for extra benefits, Monetha invokes a highly secure p2p data exchange protocol that prevents 3d party or unauthorized access to users' data.

Privacy and security are Monetha's first priority. Users' data is protected with high-level encryption and can only be decrypted by a key that is is stored on their devices. Using its advanced Recovery key mechanism, Monetha ensures only users themselves can access their data at any time and only they possess a control and when and with whom to share it.

After earning Monetha rewards, users can exchange them for thousands of exclusive gift cards, donate them to hundreds of global charities, and redeem them for cryptocurrencies, access exclusive deals, and etc.

About MTH Token

Monetha operates on a points program with an earn & burn model. Users can earn Monetha points in many ways, such as purchasing via the APP and getting part of the merchant's affiliate commission back in points form, purchasing on an eShop offering its loyalty program and rewarding their customers when they buy or do other actions that deserve rewarding, sharing their interests with eShops in exchange for Monetha points, and buying more points with MTH, Monetha's native tokens.

Users can use Monetha's native tokens to multiply their point rewards and access exlsuive deals available only to token holders. For example, a user staking 30,000 MTH tokens could get up to 15% of additional rewards for their purchases.

Based on ERC-20, the MTH has a total supply of 402.4 million (i.e. 402,400,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Monetha investment can easily buy and sell MTH token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

