Provides sports fans best-in-market value and access to competitive offers from the world's leading sports betting operators; leverages oddschecker's industry-leading technology and sports betting content expertise to enhance user engagement and drive additional monetization on Yardbarker.com

Industry-leading sports betting media group, oddschecker Global Media ("oddschecker"), has entered into a partnership agreement with high-profile digital sports media publisher, Yardbarker Media ("Yardbarker"), to deliver innovative technology and engaging content for online sports betting in the U.S. Yardbarker is a wholly owned subsidiary of Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Playmaker") (TSXV: PMKR).

oddschecker will provide Yardbarker with its expertise in content marketing and SEO to launch a new sports betting hub featured on Yardbarker.com. This new destination will produce a content mix that caters to both sports fans and bettors alike who wish to explore and compare different sports betting markets, and ultimately convert to become customers of leading online sports betting operators. oddschecker's unique technology will also enhance engagement of existing Yardbarker content and drive further monetization through conversion tools and widgets.

oddschecker is the world's leading odds comparison brand for sports betting, providing customers the ability to find the best value and the strongest offers from sports betting operators globally. Additionally, oddschecker's widely sourced odds comparisons and expert picks give sports bettors actionable insights to improve their overall sports betting experience. In connection with this alliance, oddschecker will expand beyond its core regional domain for the first time as it aims to repeat the success to date of oddschecker.com in the North American market.

Yardbarker is a leading U.S.-based digital sports media property that specializes in delivering topical and evergreen content to North American sports fans. Yardbarker recently launched a sports betting-focused newsletter, Bark Bets, and its partnership with oddschecker further demonstrates the strategic objective to provide its user base with more of the best-in-class sports betting content that they value.

"We're delighted to be working alongside Yardbarker, who have created such a fantastic sports content brand and destination," said Matt Mirman, oddschecker US Senior Vice President. "With strong demand from sports fans for high quality, engaging and complimentary sports betting content, we're excited about the significant potential that this partnership creates."

The betting hub is expected to go live in September, launching concurrently with the start of the 2022 NFL season, an important milestone for oddschecker and Yardbarker. The upcoming NFL campaign is expected to build on the momentum of last season's strong ratings and high engagement levels. As online sports betting continues to regulate in key U.S. states, many NFL fans will experience their first full NFL season with the added excitement and engagement that sports betting provides.

"I have known the team at oddschecker for many years, going back to my time at The Stars Group. Nick and the team are, quite simply, great at what they do," said Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. "We have been clear that Playmaker has a big opportunity in the affiliate space and our strategic options have been buy, build, or partner. With oddschecker, the partnership choice became the clear path forward."

ABOUT ODDSCHECKER

oddschecker is the world's leading odds comparison site and a betting destination enjoyed by millions of users. oddschecker launched in the United States in 2018 when sports betting was legalized in New Jersey. oddschecker partners with the biggest sportsbooks in the industry, including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

oddschecker is 100% free to use and has been helping users win more on every bet since 1999. In addition to helping sports bettors find the best odds on every single wager, they also provide expert betting picks for every major sport and give access to the biggest betting promotions on the market.

ABOUT YARDBARKER

Yardbarker is a digital media property focused on the publishing of sports and entertainment news and information. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on its website, social media platforms, and via third party syndication partners. In addition, Yardbarker curates and distributes 'The Morning Bark', 'Quiz of the Day', and 'Bark Bets' email newsletters to more than 370K daily subscribers.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR; OTC: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media, and technology. Playmaker is building a premier collection of sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

