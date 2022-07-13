Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
WKN: A0B6SJ ISIN: LT0000101446 
13.07.22
08:01 Uhr
0,502 Euro
GlobeNewswire
13.07.2022 | 12:17
Resumption of trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB
shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 13-07-2022 from 14.00 EET with an
open call auction. 

Order management will be possible at 13:50 EET, and Continuous trading will
start at 14:00 EET. 

The inside information was announced by the Company publicly.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
