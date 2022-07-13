Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
Date
Total number of
Number of voting
June 30, 2022
2,619,131,285
2,745,230,662
A total number of 2,800,696,579 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
55,465,917 voting rights attached to the 55,465,917 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
Contacts:
TotalEnergies SE
