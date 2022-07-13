Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting

rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings June 30, 2022 2,619,131,285 2,745,230,662

A total number of 2,800,696,579 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

55,465,917 voting rights attached to the 55,465,917 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005468/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies SE