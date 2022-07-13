Eclipse Foundation Canada: The Eclipse Foundation Announces the Release of Eclipse GLSP 1.0, an Open Source Diagram Framework for the Web

Eclipse GLSP adopters include AxonIvy, EclipseSource, Logi.cals, OpenBPMN and STMicroelectronics

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 13, 2022, one of the world's largest open source software foundations, has announced the release of Eclipse GLSP 1.0, a fully open source solution for building web-based diagram editors.

Eclipse GLSP is an extensible platform to develop diagramming solutions of all kinds. GLSP can be used in Eclipse Theia, in VS Code, in Eclipse desktop, or any kind of web application. Architecturally, Eclipse GLSP adopts the popular concept of language servers for diagram editors.

"Diagram solutions such as GEF and GMF have always been essential to the Eclipse ecosystem" said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. "With the advancements made in Eclipse Theia, Che and other technologies, the Eclipse Foundation's developer tools ecosystem is rapidly becoming more cloud-focused. We are thrilled to see Eclipse GLSP achieve this important milestone that fills an important gap in existing web-based tool and IDE offerings."

Contributed to the Eclipse Foundation by EclipseSource in 2017, GLSP diagram editors have already become an integral part of web-based tool chains around the globe. Contributors and adopters span a broad variety of industries and applications, and include companies like AxonIvy, Logi.cals, OpenBPMN, and STMicroelectronics, in addition to EclipseSource. Eclipse GLSP is part of the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group, an industry collaboration focused on delivering development tools for and in the cloud.

To learn more about the Eclipse GLSP 1.0 release, its core features and the technology, please visit the release announcement . To get involved with the Eclipse GLSP Project and begin contributing, please visit https://eclipse.org/glsp

Eclipse GLSP Project Adopters and Quotes from contributors:

EclipseSource

"In our customer base, we observe a rapidly increasing interest in web-based tools that integrate Eclipse GLSP diagrams of all kinds," said Dr. Philip Langer, principal software architect and CEO at EclipseSource. "The 1.0 release reflects the stability and maturity of the platform. The flexibility of GLSP allows us to implement tailored and cutting edge diagram solutions for our clients."

Logi.cals GmbH

"Eclipse GLSP is a key-enabler for us in efficiently making the diagram editors of our industrial automation engineering tool available in a cloud-based environment. GLSP not only provides the flexibility to address all our custom requirements and integrations, but is also the technological underpinning for achieving a great and modern UX," said Heinrich Steininger, CTO, Logi.cals. "On top of that, this technology perfectly aligns with our development strategy facilitating single-sourcing of the business for our supported platforms, such as desktop and cloud."

OpenBPMN

"If you're planning to implement your own modeling tool, take a look at Eclipse GLSP," said Ralph Soika, project lead for OpenBPMN. "This is an absolutely amazing new tool platform."

