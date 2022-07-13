Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list WEIcrypto (WEI) on July 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WEI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022.





As a decentralized financial platform for individuals and business, WEIcrypto (WEI) enables users to mine coin by making purchases and sales, provides interest-free loans for business, and offers a wallet that competes in functionality with online banking. Its native coin WEI will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WEIcrypto

WEIcrypto is a decentralized financial (DeFi) platform ecosystem that has absorbed all the advantages of the modern financial system: from the convenience of disposing of funds to the ease of obtaining a loan, while passing the existing problems of the DeFi sphere and centralized institutions.

The platform provides an innovative payment system called WEIpay for individuals and organizations, with which users can transfer funds to their family or friends, not only by entering a wallet number or scanning a QR code, but also by a phone number.

In addition, there's also WEIpartner, a service providing interest-free loans for business based on the principles of risk sharing and decentralization. It finances a project in full or in part for a fixed percentage of the project's income for a certain time, and the decision on the provision of funding is made by a vote of the masternode by determining the majority.

About WEI Coin

WEI is the native coin of WEIcrypto ecosystem. The decentralization of the WEI cryptocurrency means that it cannot be counterfeited, and the algorithms developed by WEIcrypto team allow preserving the fundamental advantages of cash - anonymity, simplicity, and speed. The built-in PrivateSend and InstantSend mechanisms allow users to completely depersonalize the parties to the transaction, while significantly increasing the speed of transactions.

The WEI coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 14, 2022, investors who are interested in WEIcrypto investment can easily buy and sell WEI coin on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

