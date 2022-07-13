Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Carypto (CART) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CART/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As the world's first Web-3 D2E (Drive-to-Earn) application, Carypto (CART) is here to create a multi-bus blockchain project that connects the metaverse and the reality, while enabling users to own NFTized cars just by driving in real world. Its native coin CART has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Carypto

Carypto Project is a D2E (Drive-to-Earn) Web3-based application that combined Game-Fi and Business Social-Fi. If the user owns a car produced through NFT, they can earn CART coin as it automatically measures the distance and driving habits of a driver or public transportation user. This asset may be used to upgrade or produce new cars.

Players (Driver) can earn profits by selling or renting NFT cars on the in-app marketplace. CART earned from profits is automatically stored in an in-app wallet which is equipped with a SWAP function and users can trade through the exchange.

As the first project to implement the concept of driving activity and income based on blockchain, Carypto enables users to generate income just by driving. The driver owns NFT-implemented car through the Carypto APP and earns game money if driving daily, and it can be used in the game or exchanged into cash. In other words, it means the realization of multi-bus which is linked with the virtual world (Metabus) and the real world of driving activity through the APP.

With a professional and dedicated team, Carypto encourages users to have safe driving habits, enables data accumulation and utilization for all people including drivers, and supports Web3-based decentralized profit activities.

About CART Coin

Carypto (CART) is a proof of rights such as revenue distribution and voting rights, and is a utility coin that can be useful in a wide range of platforms provided by Carypto in the future.

Based on BEP-20, CART has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2% is provided for seed fund, 8% is provided for pre-sale, 4% is provided for IEO and Launchpad, 1% is allocated to the team, another 1% is allocated to advisors, 9% will be used for airdrop and marketing, 50% is provided for reward, and the rest 25% is allocated for ecosystem.

The CART coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Carypto investment can easily buy and sell CART coin on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

