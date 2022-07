Tech Stocks Down by a Lot, But Is a Relief Rally on the Way?Over the past few months, technology stocks have really taken a beating. No matter where you look, there's a lot of scrutiny. Tech stocks that were investors' darling back in 2020 and 2021 are now down by 60% or more from their highs. Painful.With so much volatility, one could be asking if it's time to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...