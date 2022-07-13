Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is both pleased and proud to announce it has successfully produced silver and copper at its wholly owned 125 metric ton per day mill near Globe, Arizona.

"This production is the result of years of hard work, planning and dedication, and the incredible talents of the Arizona team," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "Over the past ten months, despite COVID-19 and global supply chain issues, we have spent less than three million dollars building this fully functional mill, a staggering feat. This is to my mind a one-of-a-kind experience."

The mill produced its first silver concentrate from lower grade ore on July 12, 2022 and plans to soon pour its first dore bars. The Company intends to continue to use lower grade ore to optimize recovery efficiency and fine tune the various mill components. Higher grade ore will be introduced into the system once the mill is operating at higher rates of recovery. To date there have been no major setbacks and all components are operating within expected parameters.

Below is a photo of the first band of silver coming off the shaker table. The silver is visible on the left side of the photo. The secondary concentrate line is a silver/copper blend which will be bagged and sold. The initial concentrate and dore should be sold to various refineries, whose apparent demand should account for SBMI's entire silver and copper production over the coming weeks.





Silver on the shaker table

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/130715_1981e644e49d7819_001full.jpg

A video of the shaker table operating can be found at the Company's website, www.silverbulletmines.com.

The Buckeye Silver Mine is the source of the bulk sample ore for the mill. Both the mill and the Buckeye Mine are 100% controlled by SBMI. At the Buckeye, the field team is currently extracting ore from a vein at a location where it is approximately 12 feet wide. SBMI's target is to have at least one month (5,000 tonnes) of raw ore available to the mill at all times, meaning management expects ore to be continually shipped from the Buckeye to the mill on a regular schedule.

Over the coming weeks management expects a steady stream of announcements as material milestones are met.

Please check the Company's website www.silverbulletmines.com, or follow on Twitter @bulletmines or at YouTube "Silver Bullet Mines".

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SBMI and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol SBMCF. The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies listed there are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find current financial disclosure for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com and at https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/SBMI.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the availability of skilled and unskilled labour; the presence and recoverability of mineralization; ongoing availability of infrastructure such as electrical, diesel and road access; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder, permitting and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of SBMI's properties; price increases related to supply chain issues; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

