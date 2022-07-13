Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Innovative Licensing & Promotion has launched its business advisory services for licensing and promoting inventions in the US. The Canadian company was established by Vincent Kehoe, who has over 30 years of experience in new product development, patenting, and inventing. He has leveraged his familiarity with the field of intellectual property and marketing of new inventions to build a team of experts who have helped many inventors successfully commercialize their inventions. In the US, 375 506 patents were granted in 2021, and the firm's expansion to the US market will help it expand its reach.

Innovative Licensing & Promotion specializes in guiding inventors through the entire process, right from examination of the business potential of the invention to its commercialization. In the early stages of invention development, it is important to determine if the idea is truly unique from a patenting perspective. Patent searches are performed at the onset. Provided the invention is novel, an inventor can file a patent application and obtain 'Patent Pending' status. Patent Pending opens up many doors and opportunities for a new invention. The firm's services cover every aspect related to helping inventors realize the potential of their inventions. This involves guiding them on the right marketing strategy, connecting them to manufacturers, distributors, or retailers that might license their invention, and conducting negotiations on their behalf.

Commenting on the firm's expansion to the US, Vincent Kehoe, the founder of the company, said, "It is easy to have ideas about an entirely new product or process, but the idea is just the first step. It takes the right strategy to go from an idea to a patented invention that can make money. This is where we come in with our years of experience and extensive contact network in new product development, patenting, and commercialization. It is not compulsory to have a prototype or working model, but when filing a patent, it is important to describe the invention's specifics. We map the strategy right from the idea stage to commercialization. Some of the products we helped license are now sold worldwide. While we cannot guarantee that every idea will lead to riches, we have the expertise and contacts to help inventors get strong patents, protect their intellectual property and negotiate the royalty or upfront fees that work best for them."

Media contact:

Name: Vincent Kehoe

Email: vince@2innovative.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130745