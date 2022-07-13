--Global Leader in Women's Health Highlights Importance of Timely and Accurate Diagnosis--

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will showcase their comprehensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health solutions at the annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna, Austria from July 13-17.

The pioneer behind 3D Mammography technology, Hologic will provide attendees with an interactive experience that underscores a commitment to innovation through advancements in breast screening, surgery, biopsy and ultrasound solutions. As visitors explore the clinically proven, integrated solutions across Hologic's Breast Health Continuum of Care, they can understand how these technologies support the early detection and diagnostic needs of patients.

"We're thrilled to return to ECR to showcase how Hologic's product portfolio can support the needs of radiologists and patients throughout the continuum of breast health," said Tanja Brycker, Vice President, Strategic Development, Breast and Skeletal Health and Gynecological Surgical Solutions at Hologic. "Our portfolio is designed to tackle today's biggest challenges to early detection‚ such as pandemic delays and radiology backlogs, in order to help remove these barriers to diagnosis and treatment."

Hologic's ECR presence will also include the Scientific Innovation Hub, where a wide variety of scientific talks led by experts in the field will be hosted throughout the event. Medical education sessions will focus on current topics, ranging from personalization in breast cancer detection, contrast-enhanced mammography in clinical practice, trends and practices in biopsy and lesion localization, and ultrasound in clinical practice for breast and liver. A full list of sessions will be available at the Hub.

Additionally, the booth will feature findings from the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, developed in collaboration with the Gallup World Poll. This multiyear, comprehensive global survey provides an understanding of women's perspectives and experiences on key health topics. Throughout ECR, Hologic will share highlights from the inaugural survey released in September 2021, so attendees can learn about the state of women's health in their region.

For more information, or to register for a scientific session, stop by Hologic's booth in Foyer O on the first floor of the ACV Main Congress building.

