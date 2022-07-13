

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production grew for the second straight month in May, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial output gained 0.8 percent on month in May, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in April. This was the second consecutive rise in production and also better than the expected growth of 0.3 percent.



The breakdown showed that energy output declined 3.3 percent in May and intermediate goods output remained flat on month.



Production of capital goods and non-durable consumer goods were up 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Durable consumer goods output moved up 1.4 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production rebounded 1.6 percent, following a 2.5 percent fall in April. Output was forecast to gain 0.3 percent.



If industrial production remained flat in June, then output will have remained unchanged in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, Capital Economics economist Michael Tran said. However, the latest data suggest output is likely to have declined in June.



The EU27 industrial production gained 0.6 percent on month in May and advanced 2.7 percent annually. Among member states, the highest monthly increase was registered in Ireland, up 13.9 percent and Lithuania reported the biggest fall of 7.6 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de