Respiri has received a £2m grant from the UK National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) to initiate a clinical study (TEAM-care) for wheezo, its proprietary asthma monitoring platform. wheezo is a UK-registered and FDA-approved pulmonary diagnostic with software as a service (SaaS) capabilities. The grant will fund the clinical study at the King's College (London) to evaluate the impact of remote patient monitoring (RPM) to manage asthma in paediatric patients. Positive clinical data from this study would support Respiri's aim to launch this into other markets. At end March 2022, Respiri had gross cash of A$1m and in June it raised a further A$1.7m.

