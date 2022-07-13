Global ceramic sanitary ware market size is anticipated as USD 74.52 billion by 2028 and North America is estimated to gain robust growth. The company that manufactures VitrA, Turkiye's world-class ceramic sanitary ware brand, recently appointed Jeremy Cressman to oversee the brand's imminent launch in the US

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Eczacibasi Building Products, Turkiye's largest producer and exporter of high-end kitchen and bath ceramics, has ambitious plans to expand into the US, where the domestic ceramics market continues to grow with each passing year. VitrA, the company's flagship brand, already commands a significant share of the European market.





VitrA Production Plant - Bozuyuk, Turkey

The company recently announced that it aims to increase market share in the countries where it already operates, and that it has plans to expand into new ones as well, including America's flourishing ceramics market. The company also appointed Jeremy Cressman, who has significant industry experience, as its Director Americas.

A Market Leader at Home and Abroad

VitrA has long dominated Turkiye's ceramic sanitaryware sector, where it currently enjoys a 30% share of the market. Most of its revenue, however, is derived from its thriving export activities, with more than 80% of its total sales earnings coming from markets abroad.

The main export markets for VitrA currently include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, India and several Middle Eastern countries. VitrA products hold the second largest share of the market in both Germany and France, and the fourth largest share in the UK.

The company is in the process of streamlining operations - and upping investments - with the aim of consolidating VitrA's position in dynamic new foreign markets.

Next Stop: America

The most ambitious aspect of Eczacibasi Building Products' expansionist strategy concerns the US, where the market continues to grow. According to research by Fortune Business InsightsTM, the global ceramic sanitary ware market size is anticipated to hit USD 74.52 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%. The increasing construction activities due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and the growing trend of smart homes is projected to boost the market growth. North America is estimated to gain robust growth due to the growing residential sector, and the U.S. is likely to lead the region's market growth.





Jeremy Cressman, Director Americas of VitrA

Last month, the company appointed Jeremy Cressman to oversee VitrA's imminent launch in the US. Cressman has previously held leadership positions at several big names in the sector, including Ferguson, American Standard, LIXIL Water Technology, and Germany's Blanco. As Director Americas, Cressman will set up a new corporate structure tailor-made for the US market, where prospects for growth appear extremely positive.

Founded in 1958, Istanbul-based Eczacibasi Building Products operates 12 production facilities in Turkiye, Germany and France. Last year, the company realized 425 million euros in revenue, up 30% on the previous year.

About VitrA

VitrA is part of the Eczacibasi Group, one of Turkey's most prominent industrial groups. Founded in 1958, VitrA is a leading bathroom manufacturer, which in recent years has expanded into international markets with over 80 percent of VitrA's total output now being sold outside of Turkey. From 12 production facilities in 4 countries, VitrA produces a full range of bathroom products including over 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware a year along with complementary bathroom furniture, brassware and accessories ranges, which are distributed to over 80 countries on five continents. For more information, please visit https://www.vitraglobal.com.

Contact:

Elise Safak, vitra@eczacibasi.com.tr

