13.07.2022
Concerning AS Expobank name change to Signet Bank AS

On July 11, 2022 AS Signet Bank transferred its Nasdaq Baltic exchange
membership and Nasdaq Riga Certified Adviser status to AS Expobank, which was
planned to be renamed back to Signet Bank AS. 

As of July 13, 2022 AS Expobank, Nasdaq Baltic exchange member in Riga, Vilnius
and Tallinn, has changed its name back to Signet Bank AS. Member trading code
SIBA remains unchanged. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
