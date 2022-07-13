Fatty Amines Market Demand to Expand by 1.6x by 2032 Amid Rising Application in Agrochemicals and Water Treatment Worldwide - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Tertiary fatty amines is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments and expand at a CAGR 5.7% during forecast period. By end of 2032, China is anticipated to remain one the prominent markets for fatty amines with sales estimated at $986.1 million

NEWARK, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market of fatty amines market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4,724.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period, opines Future Market Insights (FMI). The need for different agrochemicals including pesticides and fertilizer is rising owing to the growing food necessity.

While the demand for agrochemicals is rising in developing nations such as India and China, the demand for fatty amines is predicted to surge, especially across Asia Pacific. Hence, to get the maximum yield from the available arable land and to enhance the quality, agrochemicals are being used.

The consumption of fatty amines in agrochemicals is high as it is extensively manufactured by using renewable sources such as vegetable oil, animal fats & so on, which benefit the soil, environment & output.

Key manufacturers are anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities as its consumption in end use sectors such as agrochemicals, food & beverage and others is increasing. To fulfil the demand, players are more focused on production capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions activities that will boost their sales.

With the implementation of new technology and innovations, prominent players are emerging in developing countries, with the increase in the flow of foreign direct investment, collaborative projects, and monetary benefits.

"Growing demand for agrochemicals & water treatment chemicals are expected to propel the sales of fatty amines in the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The global market of fatty amines is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the period of 2022 and 2032.

during the period of 2022 and 2032. China is anticipated to remain one of the prominent markets in the global market of fatty amines, with sales expected to reach about US$ 986.1 Mn by end of 2032.

is anticipated to remain one of the prominent markets in the global market of fatty amines, with sales expected to reach about by end of 2032. By product type, tertiary fatty amines segment is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segment and expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end use type, agrochemicals, and water treatment chemicals are anticipated to account for more than 43% of demand share in global fatty amines market by 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are involved in the fatty amines market which include Clariant AG, Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Arkema S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Procter & Gamble Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Indo Amines LTD, Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., NOF COORPORATION and Other.

For instance

On June 27, 2022 , Evonik Industries made a technical collaboration with Ag Tech, an agribusiness innovation hub in Brazil , to enhance its regional agribusiness network.

, Evonik Industries made a technical collaboration with Ag Tech, an agribusiness innovation hub in , to enhance its regional agribusiness network. On Feb 28, 2022 , Kao Corporation decided to establish a new tertiary amines plant in Texas , the USA to strengthen its chemical business.

More Insights into the Fatty Amines Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global fatty amines market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (primary, secondary & tertiary), end-use (agrochemicals, water treatment, personal care, construction, oil field chemicals, textile industry & others), and region.

Fatty Amines Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Primary Amines

Secondary Amines

Tertiary Amines

By End-Use:

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Construction

Oil field Chemicals

Personal Care

Textile Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

