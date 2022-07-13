Growing Smartphone and Digital Device Adoption is a Major Factor Fueling the Demand for Wearable Electronics in the North America Market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Digital Devices are positively influencing an increase in the adoption of Wearable Electronics in North America .

. The Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Health-Related Activities, notably after the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in an increase in the adoption of wearable electronic products as they typically help in fitness tracking and health monitoring.

Technological advancements in digital devices aid in the analysis of real-time personal data that informs users about everything from their health to workouts, which strengthens the tech industry and drives demand for these devices.

Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Digital Devices: Technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have altered how individuals use smartphones. The Internet of Things (IoT) transforms everything from manufacturing facilities to home appliances into a "smart" device or sensor, and technological advancements are driving increased adoption of smartphones and devices that can connect to them.

As per published industry estimate, the total U.S. smart phone penetration was around 80% of total population as of February 2021. Nowadays most mainstream wearable devices on the market are now paired with smartphones, raising demand for connected devices, including wearable electronics. The benefits associated with these wearable electronics, such as the ease of taking calls from a watch without a handset, are fueling demand for them.

Growth in Technological Advancement: The innovations in consumer electronics are having a positive impact on the wearable tech industry. For instance, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology in eyewear, artificial intelligence (AI) in ear-worn devices to improve hearing, and a variety of sensors in smart clothing to collect the wearer's biometric and physical data, such as body temperature and pulse rate, are propelling wearable electronics into multiple fields of the internet-connected culture.

Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Health-Related Activities: Growing consumers' health awareness is a key factor driving the growth of the wearable electronics market. For instance, a smartwatch makes it possible to take the necessary precautions based on one's health in advance. Furthermore, doctors can easily monitor patient's health status remotely and maintain, prescribe, or treat them as needed.

An increasing number of people are using digital tools, such as smartwatches, smart shoes, smart eyewear's to identify major healthcare needs such as monitoring heart rate, tracking activity, and delivering reminders throughout the day, which is propelling the wearable electronics market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Wearable Electronics Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Growing Smartphone & Digital Device Adoption, Technological Advancement, and Heightened Awareness of Health-Related Activities" believe that the Wearable Electronics market is expected to grow due to the rising adoption of smart electronics devices, and health tracking equipment's.

Key Segments Covered in North America Wearable Electronics Market:-

· North America Wearable Electronics Market By Product

Wrist Wear



Ear Wear and Head Wear



Eye Wear



Foot Wear



Neck Wear



Body Wear and Smart Clothing

North America Wearable Electronics Market By Components

Networking and Positioning Components



Power Supply Components



Sensing Components



Optoelectronic and Display Components



Control Components



Interface Components

North America Wearable Electronics Market By Connectivity

Near Field Communication (NFC)



Cellular Network



Bluetooth Technology



Wi-Fi Network



Other Connectivity Types

North America Wearable Electronics Market By Type of End User Industry

Fitness and Sports & Tracker



Healthcare



Entertainment and Travel & Hospitality



Industrial (Logistics & Manufacturing)



Government (Defense, Security & Public Administration)

North America Wearable Electronics Market By Geography and Major Countries:-

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Key Target Audience:-

Wearable Electronics Products Manufacturers

Consumer Electronics Products Manufacturers

Wearable App Developers

Raw Material Suppliers for Wearable Electronics Products

Potential Investors in Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Distributors

Wearable Electronics Advocacy Groups

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Wearable Electronics Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Apple

Garmin

Fossil

Huawei

Samsung Electronics

Sony

LG Electronics

Fitbit

Nike

Xiaomi

Bose

Notable Emerging Wearable Electronics Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Strong Arm Technologies

Whoop

Nextiles

Nymi

Muse

Hexoskin

ADES Technologies

Machina

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of North America Wearable Electronics Industry

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market Size and Segmentation of North America Wearable Electronics Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America Wearable Electronics Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Wearable Electronics Industry

Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Wearable Electronics Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Wearable Electronics Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America Wearable Electronics Market in Major North American Countries

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America Wearable Electronics Companies within Each Major Country

U.S. Wearable Electronics Market

Covid-19 Impact U.S. Wearable Electronics Market

Canada Wearable Electronics Market

Covid-19 Impact Canada Wearable Electronics Industry

Mexico Wearable Electronics Market

Covid-19 Impact Mexico Wearable Electronics Industry

North America Consumer Electronics Market

North America Digital Devices Market

North America Smartphones Market

North America Healthcare Digital Devices Market

North America Digital Medical Equipment's Market

Canada Smart Health Wearable Equipment's Market

Canada Smart Healthcare Devices Market

North America Foot Wear Electronics Market

Canada Bluetooth Technology for Wearable Electronics Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America

Machine Learning (ML) Market North America

Apple Wearable Electronics Market

Garmin Wearable Electronics Market

Fossil Wearable Electronics Market

Huawei Wearable Electronics Market

Samsung Electronics Wearable Electronic Market

Sony Wearable Electronics Market

LG Electronics Wearable Electronic Market

Fitbit Wearable Electronics Market

Nike Wearable Electronics Market

Xiaomi Wearable Electronics Market

Bose Wearable Electronics Market

Strong Arm Technologies Wearable Electronics Market

Whoop Wearable Electronics Market

Nextiles Wearable Electronics Market

North America Wearable Electronics Market

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The North America Wearable Electronics Market is covered from 2017 - 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of North America Wearable Electronics Market?

The North America Wearable Electronics Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 15% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the North America Wearable Electronics Market?

Rising number of millennial parents who are increasingly health conscious and adopting natural, minimally processed food is expected to be the primary driver of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the North America Wearable Electronics Market?

Neck Wear is the fastest growing product segment within the North America Wearable Electronics Market.

Who are the Key Players in North America Wearable Electronics Market?

Apple, Garmin, Fossil Group, Huawei, Samsung Electronics, Sony, LG Electronics, Fitbit Nike, Xiaomi and Bose are the major companies operating in North America Wearable Electronics Market.

