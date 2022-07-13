Startup Giants Plc - Outcome of AGM
London, July 13
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY STARTUP GIANTS PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
STARTUP GIANTS PLC
("Startup Giants" or the "Company";
Ticker symbol on Aquis Exchange Growth Market: SUG)
Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"); AGM Statement
The Company's AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31stDecember 2021 occurred at 11.03 a.m. BST today, Wednesday 13thJuly 2022, in accordance with the notice previously sent on to shareholders alongside the Annual Report and Accounts. All resolutions before members were passed and, there being no other business, the meeting was formally closed at 11.33 a.m.
Jeremy Buckler, Director,
Chairman of the Meeting
13thJuly 2022.
This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS
Enquiries:
Startup Giants PLC
Jeb Buckler; jeb@startupgiants.com +44 20 7 157 9764
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck; +44 7506 43 41 07; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk