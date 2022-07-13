Teva Pharmaceuticals accredited Migraine Friendly Workplace Stamp

New Migraine Friendly Workplace Stamp developed by the European Migraine & Headache Alliance recognises organizations who support their employees who suffer from migraine - a severe and debilitating health condition

Teva helped pioneer the European initiative with the European Migraine and Headache Alliance

AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe B.V. has today been accredited the Migraine Friendly Workplace Stamp. This new initiative recognizes companies that are committed to providing a "friendly" migraine work environment for their employees, whether they suffer from migraine or work with colleagues who are afflicted by this condition.

Teva helped pioneer and financially supported the development of this initiative in 2021 with the European Migraine & Headache Alliance (EMHA), working with an expert panel of migraine experts around Europe, including neurologists and physicians in occupational medicine, to develop the program.

The initiative was established in recognition that 41 million people in Europe live with migraine[1] resulting in significant personal impact and burden in the workplace. The severity of migraine has been shown in many studies including Teva's own European survey of 12,545 adults with migraine - 'Beyond Migraine' - in which 49% of sufferers said their migraine diminished their ability to function effectively in the workplace.[2] The Migraine Friendly Workplace Stamp aims to provide employers with tools to support their employees who suffer from migraine, and highlights their commitment to creating a migraine friendly work environment.

The Migraine Friendly Stamp program is designed to reduce the impact of migraine in the workplace and recognizes companies that undertake EMHA training as well as creating the right environment in the workplace (this ranges from availability of water fountains to dark rooms.)



Proud to support and be part of this initiative, Teva's goal is to help many migraine sufferers feel more comfortable and less stigmatized in the workplace, and not have to hide a part of who they are, whether that's suffering from migraine or even greater aspects of diversity.

Richard Daniell, EVP Head of Europe Commercial at Teva Pharmaceuticals commented: "The Migraine Friendly Stamp is a fantastic step forwards in helping our employees who suffer with migraine to get the support that they need within the workplace. Migraine is an important area of focus for Teva, many patients remain under diagnosed and struggle to receive correct treatment. This initiative mirrors our overall commitment to improving the well-being of migraine patients in all spheres of their lives."

