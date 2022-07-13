Anzeige
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
PR Newswire
13.07.2022 | 16:16
Kindred Group hosts a Capital Markets Day on 14 September 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group will host a Capital Markets Day on 14 September in London. At the event, CEO Henrik Tjärnström and CFO Johan Wilsby will be joined by members of the executive leadership team and key managers to provide a detailed update of Kindred's strategic direction, operations and financial performance.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is pleased to invite investors, financial analysts, and media to a Capital Markets Day in London on 14 September 2022. The day starts at 11:00 BST and is expected to conclude at 17:00 BST, followed by an informal opportunity to meet with Kindred's management team.

During the day, Kindred management will present Kindred's strategic direction, the company's markets, products, and financial performance. All presentations will be held in English and the event will include audience Q&A.

Information about the day and the registration, can be found here. Please note that there is a limited number of seats available at the event, mainly for institutional investors and financial analysts.

The event will not be live streamed but videos from the day and the presentation will be available afterwards here.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-hosts-a-capital-markets-day-on-14-september-2022,c3600827

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3600827/1604043.pdf

Press release - Invitation to Kindred CMD 14 Sep 2022

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c3070481

Kindred

© 2022 PR Newswire
