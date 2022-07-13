Protein Purification & Isolation Market is Expected to Top a Valuation of US$ 17.41 Bn by 2032 - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries to Propel Market Growth: Protein Purification & Isolation Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2032.

NEWARK, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The protein purification and isolation market is anticipated to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 10.6 percent from 2022 to 2032, from its projected value of US$ 8.29 billion in 2022 to US$ 17.41 billion by 2032.

The expanding significance of creating novel ligands, such as protein-based pharmaceutical compounds, is one of the key factors boosting demand for protein purification and isolation.

Additionally, a rise in the demand for purification kits in rapid screen tests is expected to drive growth in the protein purification and isolation market.

A trend toward technologically advanced instruments for protein purification and the growth of the proteomics market are driving up sales of protein purification and isolation.

During the forecast period, all of these elements, together with increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, are predicted to increase the global protein purification and isolation market share.

Untapped growth markets and protein treatments benefit the protein purification and isolation industry, as a result, the sales of protein purification and isolation are expected to increase. Also, the rise in demand for purification and isolation equipment is projected to rise due to the increased usage of automated analyzers.

The demand for protein purification and isolation is high due to continual technological advancements. Agarose beads, various resins, magnetic and protein beads, as well as ligand tagging methods, are current trends in the protein purification and isolation market.

The protein purification and isolation market outlook is being constrained by low acceptance rates of instruments, the challenge of maintaining purifying kits that fulfil all demands, and high tool costs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Consumables held the largest share of the market for protein purification and isolation in 2021, with a share of 59 percent.

Chromatography is anticipated to have significant growth in the protein purification and isolation market during the forecast period, with a market share of over 24 percent in 2021.

The protein purification and isolation market is expected to increase quickly over the next few years, with studies on protein interactions accounting for the largest revenue share of over 29 percent in 2021.

Academic and research institutes provided more than 35.0 percent of total revenue in 2021.

With a revenue share of 47% in 2021, North America had the greatest revenue share. There are several variables driving the sales of protein purification and isolation in the region, including high funding for life science research, well-established research infrastructure, and the presence of these elements.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest growth potential in the protein purification and isolation market.

"As pharmaceutical and biotechnological research for the development of novel treatments evolve, there is an increase in the demand for protein purification and isolation. Pharmaceutical companies' rising R&D expenditures are predicted to drive the protein purification and isolation market share."-Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the protein purification & isolation market are developing cutting-edge products that are expected to drive protein purification & isolation market growth.

The mature and highly fragmented protein purification & isolation market is served by more than 25 businesses. The market for protein purification and isolation is expected to grow over the forecast period as a result of recent R&D advancements.

Startups in the protein purification and isolation industry are employing a range of strategies to increase their market share, including product development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

The following companies are among the major players in the global protein purification & isolation market: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Abcam.

Recent Developments in Protein Purification & Isolation Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen announced in March 2022 that their collaboration would continue to provide biopharmaceutical research and development labs and platform workflows for quality assurance and efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences said in December 2021 that it had successfully purchased BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC for an upfront cash payment of USD 1.45 billion in September 2021.

In January 2022, QIAGEN N.V. released three nucleic acid extraction kits using QIAwave. Less materials are needed for these kits. These devices were created in collaboration with clients in order to address the persistent problem of laboratory waste that researchers across the globe.

Purolite, a manufacturer of resin-based chromatography isolation, unveiled two next-generation chromatography resins in October 2021.

Key Segments

By Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Preparative Chromatography Techniques

Ion Exchange Chromatography



Affinity Chromatography



Reversed-phase Chromatography (RPC)



Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC)



Size-exclusion Chromatography (Gel Filtration)

Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis



Isoelectric Focusing



Capillary Electrophoresis

Western Blotting (Immunoblotting)

Dialysis and Diafiltration

Centrifugation

By Application:

Drug Screening

Protein-protein Interaction Studies

Biomarker Discovery

Target Identification

Protein Therapeutics

Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

By Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Protein Purification Kits



Reagents



Prepacked Columns



Protein Purification Resins



Magnetic Beads



Others (Filters, Plasticwares, Chromatography Solvents, and Standards for Chromatography and Electrophoresis)

By End User:

Academic Medical Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

