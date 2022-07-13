ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Supply Chain Capabilities for the Cement Industry to Stride Through Market Disruptions & Erratic Supply Chain Uncertainties

Dynamic AI-driven Demand Planning, Logistics and Distribution Capabilities to Enable Cement Manufacturers Achieve Sustainable Competitive Advantage and Unlock Robust Supply Chain Efficiencies

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced key cement industry focused strategic platform updates to its Demand Planning and Distribution Software Modules. The new capabilities will help Cement Manufacturers to achieve sustainable competitive Product Optimization with streamlined Demand Planning and Logistics efforts.

Cement is the second-most-consumed product globally only after potable water, and finds its presence in almost everything we build. However, Cement also contributes to the world's third highest carbon-footprint, with 8% of the world's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Owing to its functional performance characteristics and the widespread availability of limestone, Cement is likely to remain the construction material of choice globally. However, as most Cement players address the challenges of uncertain Demand and Distribution, they are also presented with an opportunity to rethink strategies such as selecting the best path for decarbonization by investing in digital and technological growth opportunities to create sustainable construction methodologies and solutions.

ThroughPut is partnering with leading cement and building materials innovators to reduce the global cement supply chain waste and leap ahead, faster of the status-quo. Most recently, ThroughPut has been working with the global leader, Holcim , and their partners, as part of their innovation accelerator to optimize costs, reduce CO2 emissions and grow efficiencies across cement and building materials end-to-end value chains.

ThroughPut has also worked with the leading LATAM innovator, Progreso through their Progreso-X innovation arm to utilize data and AI to analyze and actionize operations goals and scenarios. ThroughPut's AI-driven supply chain software suite helped the client identify supply chain efficiency opportunities and working capital improvements through result-oriented KPIs. This enabled the client to reduce and eliminate existing inefficiencies and identify savings opportunities to pay for an additional Inbound Logistics Fleet.

Key Product Capabilities That Seed In Cement Supply Chain Efficiencies

Enhanced Product Mix and Segmentation - Helps Cement Supply Chain Managers identify the right demand segmentations for various products to unlock better sales and margin. This facilitates easy drill down from aggregate opportunities into tactical recommendations on optimal Stock-Levels per SKU to be maintained for each location to identify specific inventory build-ups between maintenance periods.





Helps Cement Supply Chain Managers identify the right demand segmentations for various products to unlock better sales and margin. This facilitates easy drill down from aggregate opportunities into tactical recommendations on optimal Stock-Levels per SKU to be maintained for each location to identify specific inventory build-ups between maintenance periods. Elimination of Excess Inventory- Enables Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) to easily eliminate over hundreds of tons of excess inventory every year. ThroughPut's AI-driven Demand Planning & Allocation results in improving flows while maintaining the same load on logistics along with more fully-loaded trucks for fewer runs. By being able to manage demand uncertainties with ease, CSCOs can benefit with working capital improvements through safe, sustainable and reliable savings opportunities.





Enables Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) to easily eliminate over hundreds of tons of excess inventory every year. ThroughPut's AI-driven Demand Planning & Allocation results in improving flows while maintaining the same load on logistics along with more fully-loaded trucks for fewer runs. By being able to manage demand uncertainties with ease, CSCOs can benefit with working capital improvements through safe, sustainable and reliable savings opportunities. Improved Customer Service- Provides supply chain planners with improved Customer Service Levels and overall logistics spend can be enhanced by using better allocations by SKU.





Provides supply chain planners with improved Customer Service Levels and overall logistics spend can be enhanced by using better allocations by SKU. Growth with Sustainability- Boosts sustainability efforts and reduces the biggest contributors of supply chain waste while gaining end-to-end material flow visibility, optimizing product-mix for higher savings and production efficiency, to streamline truck routing and logistics operations.

The post-pandemic world has revealed the fragility of global value chains, highlighting the unpredictable complexity of high customer demand and low supply cycles, resulting in stretched delays. ThroughPut's AI solution successfully delivers sustainable and efficient cement supply chain operations to overcome the industry's erratic market uncertainties, while providing clear bottom line benefits.

Further elaborating on these solutions for the Cement Industry, Seth Page, COO of ThroughPut Inc. said "The traditional cement industry is solely responsible for almost 10% of global emissions across its end-to-end supply chain. As leading global cement and building materials companies work towards reducing their CO2 and waste footprints, ThroughPut is proud to partner with them to move beyond the last century's modernization push, to seamlessly adopt the current century's relevant AI capabilities. This helps them effectively leverage their own data and ensures domain experts achieve meaningful results across sustainability, operations, finance and business, for triple-bottom-line impacts. By reducing the global supply chain waste, ThroughPut is actively helping cement and building material innovators to leap ahead from status-quo" he added.

In addition, ThroughPut was recently honored by CEMEX Ventures with a Construction Technology (ConTech) Award for Supply Chain excellence. ThroughPut was recognized as one of the top 50 global solutions from the construction technology ecosystem for its AI orchestration software that enables teams to leverage on existing industrial data systems across the entire end-to-end supply chain.

About ThroughPut Inc.

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader startup that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

