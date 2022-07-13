Hybrid Grafts Market to Reach US$ 858.7 Mn by 2032 Driven by Cases of Chronic Aortic Dissection - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe hybrid grafts market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the next ten years. Terumo Corporation, BD Interventional, Getinge AB, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and JOTEC GmbH are some of the key players in the hybrid grafts market

NEWARK, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the global hybrid grafts market was valued at around US$ 491.7 Mn in 2021, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period. The global market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 858.7 Mn in 2032.

The hybrid grafts market is set to grow at a fast pace due to increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is also expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years with growing cases of obesity.

Inner surfaces of veins and arteries can become infected by viral infections, which can lead to blood clots, minor blood vessel damage, and inflammation of surrounding blood vessels. All of these factors can restrict blood flow to the heart and other organs. It is further projected to boost cases of cardiovascular diseases in the upcoming decade.

Number of cases of chronic ascending aortic dissections has increased dramatically across the globe, which would bolster growth. Additionally, key players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of environmental stability, protection from infections, and durability.

For instance, BD Interventional introduced Distaflo, which is designed with ePTFE with carbon impregnated into the inner portions of the graft wall. The graft is also modified with a proprietary cuff at the distal end, according to BD.

Key Takeaways: Hybrid Grafts Market

Based on product, the thoracic aortic graft segment held approximately 78.2% of share in 2021 and will dominate the global hybrid grafts market by 2032.

of share in 2021 and will dominate the global hybrid grafts market by 2032. By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to lead the global hybrid grafts market and showcase a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. North America hybrid grafts market is anticipated to generate a share of 42.1% in 2021 and is estimated to lead throughout the forthcoming years.

hybrid grafts market is anticipated to generate a share of in 2021 and is estimated to lead throughout the forthcoming years. China is set to hold a market share of nearly 3.8% in 2032 with expansion of the healthcare industry.

is set to hold a market share of nearly in 2032 with expansion of the healthcare industry. The Germany hybrid grafts market held a share of 3.5% in 2021 and is set to remain at the forefront during the evaluation period.

"Rising use of minimally invasive devices in medical procedures is set to drive the hybrid grafts market. Besides, increasing number of cardiac and vascular surgeries is anticipated to push demand for hybrid grafts to reduce surgical site complications," says a FMI analyst.

Market Competition

The market for hybrid grafts is moderately fragmented and there exists a large number of local, emerging, as well as established players across the globe. Key players are initiating promotional activities to introduce new designs to attract more customers. A few other companies are engaging in collaborations and expansion activities to develop innovative products.

In October 2021 , Terumo joined hands with Cell Technologies to open a new manufacturing facility in Costa Rica which will help to broaden its supply chain around the globe.

, Terumo joined hands with Cell Technologies to open a new manufacturing facility in which will help to broaden its supply chain around the globe. In May 2022 , Getinge invested 3 million Euros to expand its manufacturing capacity of polyester grafts and patches for the treatment of aneurysmal and occlusive diseases. The investment would help the company to surge the manufacturing capacity in its site in La Ciotat, France .

More Valuable Insights on Hybrid Grafts Market

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hybrid grafts market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on the product (thoracic aortic graft and peripheral vascular graft) and end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Hybrid Grafts Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Thoracic Aortic Graft

Peripheral Vascular Graft

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption/ Usage Analysis

4.2. Product Innovation and Market Sustainability Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Promotional Strategies, By Manufacturers

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Porter's Analysis

