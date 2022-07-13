Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.H) (the "Corporation" or "Nurcapital") announces the termination (the "Termination") of the definitive business combination agreement dated March 19, 2021, as amended June 29, 2021, and October 27, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement") between the Corporation and Green Sky Labs Inc. ("GSL"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, GSL has agreed to issue 200,000 warrants ("Warrants") to purchase common shares of GSL to the Corporation, exercisable within five (5) years from the effective date of the Termination (the "Effective Date") with an exercise price of $1.35, as settlement for the Termination.

The Corporation will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

About Nurcapital

Nurcapital was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on January 8, 2015. The Company is listed as a capital pool company on the NEX Board of the TSXV. The Nurcapital Common Shares commenced trading on the TSXV on February 4, 2016 under the trading symbol "NCL.P". In conjunction with Nurcapital's transfer to the NEX on July 31, 2018, its trading symbol changed from "NCL.P" to "NCL.H". Nurcapital's business objective is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to a potential acquisition by completing a Qualifying Transaction.

