GENOMIC VISION (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV the "Company"), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome,today announced changes in its governance following the Company's ordinary general meeting held on July 11, 2022 at Genomic Vision's headquarters.

The resolutions put forward and approved during this general meeting included:

the revocation of Mrs. Remy-Renou's mandate as Chair of the Executive Board and the appointment of a new member of the Executive Board, Mrs. Emilie Chataignier;

the revocation of the mandates of all the members of the Supervisory Board Mrs. Elisabeth Ourliac, Mrs. Tammou Abikhzer and Mr. Stéphane Verdood and the appointment of Mrs. Florence Alouch, Mr. Mohammed Afshar and Mr. Eric Edery for a 6-year term as provided for in the Company's articles of association.

The reconstituted Supervisory Board met following the ordinary general meeting and decided to appoint Mrs. Florence Alouch as Chair of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Aaron Bensimon as Chair of the Executive Board.

The objective of these changes in Genomic Vision's governance is to strengthen the Company's commercial momentum.

The minutes of the ordinary general meeting of July 11, 2022 will be made available in the Investors General Assembly section of the Company's website within the statutory timeframe.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

CEO

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 51

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tel.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu