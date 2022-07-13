LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of june 30th 2022

Nantes - 13 July 2022 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:
- Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash
Over the 1st semester, the following transactions were executed:
|Buy side
|21,171 shares
|€ 165,301.59
|66 transactions
|Sell side
|0 share
|€ 0.00
|0 transaction
As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on June 20th 2022:
- Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
- Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash
Contacts
|Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
+33 (0)7 86 30 68 26
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com
|Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
|Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Appendix
|Buy side
|Sell side
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|TOTAL
|66
|21,171
|165,301.59
|-
|-
|-
|20/06/2022
|11
|2,541
|19,772.03
|-
|-
|-
|21/06/2022
|9
|2,700
|21,108.60
|-
|-
|-
|22/06/2022
|7
|2,250
|17,667.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/06/2022
|13
|5,600
|43,604.40
|-
|-
|-
|24/06/2022
|7
|2,300
|17,856.51
|-
|-
|-
|27/06/2022
|4
|1,400
|10,898.16
|-
|-
|-
|28/06/2022
|3
|851
|6,714.39
|-
|-
|-
|29/06/2022
|4
|929
|7,299.62
|-
|-
|-
|30/06/2022
|8
|2,600
|20,380.88
|-
|-
|-
