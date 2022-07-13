LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of june 30th 2022

Nantes - 13 July 2022 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 21,171 shares € 165,301.59 66 transactions Sell side 0 share € 0.00 0 transaction

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on June 20th 2022:

Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share

Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.



Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO

+33 (0)7 86 30 68 26

maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

Buy side Sell side Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR TOTAL 66 21,171 165,301.59 - - - 20/06/2022 11 2,541 19,772.03 - - - 21/06/2022 9 2,700 21,108.60 - - - 22/06/2022 7 2,250 17,667.00 - - - 23/06/2022 13 5,600 43,604.40 - - - 24/06/2022 7 2,300 17,856.51 - - - 27/06/2022 4 1,400 10,898.16 - - - 28/06/2022 3 851 6,714.39 - - - 29/06/2022 4 929 7,299.62 - - - 30/06/2022 8 2,600 20,380.88 - - -

