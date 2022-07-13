Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of june 30th 2022

Nantes - 13 July 2022 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2022:

  • Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side21,171 shares € 165,301.5966 transactions
Sell side0 share € 0.000 transaction

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on June 20th 2022:

  • Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
  • Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
+33 (0)7 86 30 68 26
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

Buy sideSell side
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
TOTAL6621,171165,301.59---
20/06/2022112,54119,772.03---
21/06/202292,70021,108.60---
22/06/202272,25017,667.00---
23/06/2022135,60043,604.40---
24/06/202272,30017,856.51---
27/06/202241,40010,898.16---
28/06/202238516,714.39---
29/06/202249297,299.62---
30/06/202282,60020,380.88---
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmpwaJpnk5uanG6ck5yXmJNqbJiSlmTFa5bGxmWbY5eWaG+UmG2XbsWcZnBmmmZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75514-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-30062022_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
