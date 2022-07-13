Cancer Stem Cells market is projected to grow at 15% CAGR by 2029: DataM Intelligence

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer stem cells market growth is driven by several factors, such rise in prevalence of cancer cases globally which has increased the funding for stem cell research and cancer research therapy & development.

Cancer Stem cells Market by Cancer Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), by Mode of Action (Stem Cell-Based Cancer Therapy, Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs), by End User (Hospitals, Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers, Research Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2029-2029." According to the report, the global cancer stem cells market generated USD million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2029.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The factors driving the growth of the global cancer stem cells market are increasing funding for stem cell research and cancer and the growing anti-CSCs therapeutics pipeline. However, clinical concerns relating to stem cell therapy development and implementation is one major factor expected to hinder the market growth. Contrarily, the rising applications of cancer stem cells and increasing research is expected to create large opportunities in the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

COVID-19 has impacted several industries, including the cancer stem cell market.

Stem cell therapies, and more recently, their released extracellular vesicles (EVs), are emerging as novel promising treatments that may reduce inflammation while also repairing COVID-19-induced lung damage.

There are currently 17 clinical trials examining MSCs for the treatment of COVID-19, the majority of which are administered intravenously, with just one experiment testing MSC-derived exosomes by inhalation.

The stem cell-based cancer therapy segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on mode of action, the stem cell-based cancer therapy segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than XX% of the global cancer stem cells market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Stem cell transplants are treatments that help people who have had their blood-forming stem cells destroyed by heavy doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy used to treat certain cancers. The stem cell-based cancer therapy is further segmented into autologous SC transplants and allogeneic transplants. People who require severe doses of chemotherapy and radiation to cure their conditions frequently have autologous stem cell transplants. Hence, the demand for stem cell therapies is expected to drive market growth.

Based on the end user, hospitals is dominating segment in the global cancer stem cells market

The hospital segment held the highest share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2029. The growth of this segment is attributed to several factors such as, as hospitals provide with maximum health insurance facilities and are a most trusted resource for treatment and also growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and also equipped with advanced infrastructure and adequate facilities for the treatment of various cancer types.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global cancer stem cells market

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is estimated to dominate by 2029. This is attributed to rising prevalence of cancer and growing R&D. For instance, as per the CDC, there were about 1,752,735 new cancer cases were reported in 2019 and 599,589 cancer deaths in the United States. In addition, several major companies in this region are contributing to the growth of the market, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, among others.

Leading Market Players

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bionomics.

AbbVie, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc

LONZA

PromoCell GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

BIOTIME, Inc

